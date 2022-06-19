Talitha Morete portrays herself live and thanks Manoel Soares for support

Talitha Morete apologized again for the attitude she had with a guest on last week’s É de Casa program. When asking Dona Silene, a black woman, to serve the cocadas she had made, the presenter was accused of racism.

She had already portrayed herself on social media, but this Saturday, the 18th, she chose to do the same live, at the beginning of the attraction.

“I wanted to start today’s program by apologizing to you from home. I’ve already done it on my social networks, but I want to say it here too, as I did with Dona Silene last week, who I invited to come here to share with us a recipe for a wonderful cocada”, began Thalita.

“I asked Mrs. Silene to serve the cocada she made for us, when, in fact, I should have served her. So, I was wrong, I want to turn this episode here into a learning experience, it served as a learning experience not only for me, but for a lot of people,” he added.

Thalita also cited fellow programmate Manoel Soares, who on the day of the incident offered to serve the cocadas instead of Dona Silene.

“I also take the opportunity to thank my colleague Manoel Soares for taking care of Dona Silene. It is very important when we are in a diverse group that proves how the world can be better when it includes everyone”, said the presenter, quoting phrases from the text that had posted days earlier on social media

Understand the case with Thalita Morete

On Saturday, the 11th, Dona Silene taught the audience and the presenters how to make a coconut recipe. At the end of the program, Talitha Morete passed the plate to the guest and asked her to serve everyone who was in the studio.

“Silene, the owner of the cocada, will do the honors of the house and serve everyone. Please, can you offer it, because everyone wants their cocada”, said the presenter. At the same time, Manoel Soares did not let Dona Silene (the only black woman among those present) be the person serving the guests.

“What are we going to do next? I’m going to be your waiter and you’re going to guide me who I’m going to serve, because you’re not going to serve anyone,” he said, taking the plate from Silene’s hand.