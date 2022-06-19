Taxing oil exports enters Congress’ radar to curb fuel prices

BRASILIA – The Congressional offensive against Petrobras also put on the negotiating table the proposal to tax Brazilian exports of Petroleum. The higher the price of oil, the greater the potential revenue from the Export Tax (IE) with the sale abroad of the oil produced by the state-owned company. This type of tax is rarely used in Brazil. The idea is that its collection will be used to finance the reduction of prices of fuels.

The proposal will be discussed at the meeting of leaders of the parties that the Speaker of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (Progressives-AL)called for next Monday to discuss Petrobras’ pricing policy, which is currently linked to the international market.

Last year, exports reached US$ 30 billion with an average barrel price around US$ 70. Today, the price of Brent oil projected for August is around US$ 113. With an average of US$ 110, as in 2022, exports could reach almost US$ 50 billion this year.

In reaction to the price readjustment of the diesel and gives Gasoline, Lira announced that parliamentarians will approve a proposal to double Petrobras’ Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) to pay for the difference in the cost of diesel from abroad or to be used for a voucher for truck drivers, taxi drivers and app drivers, outside the spending ceiling, the rule that limits expenditure growth to inflation. In practice, the measure suggested by him is a subsidy.

According to him, there is already a proposal similar to this one in the United States, made by President Joe Biden. “Oil companies there pay 21% tax on profits and they are discussing doubling it to 42%,” he pointed out.

As it is a contribution, the CSLL increase needs a period of three months to come into effect (called novena). An increase in the Income Tax would require waiting for the turn of the year to start being charged. Today, the CSLL rate for oil companies is 9%.

In an interview with GloboNews, Lira said that Congress will open the “black box” and change the readjustment policy, currently linked to the price in dollars practiced in the international market. “She does not reveal how she does this accounting of the pricing policy. It is necessary that we now have to discuss this Petrobras pricing policy and call Cade once again to responsibility for the monopoly that exists in Petrobras,” she said.

for the deputy Danilo Forte (União-CE), rapporteur of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that deals with biofuels and is part of the package announced by the government to reduce fuel prices, “it is time” to collect the Export Tax. “We exempt Petrobras from the product and it becomes a profit margin for it. We will discuss this at the second meeting,” Forte told Estadão. “What’s the point of giving this exemption if the Brazilian people are not benefiting in this moment of high prices and war”, he pointed out.

Forte is also the rapporteur of Provisional Measure 1118, which restricts until December 31, 2022, the use of tax credits arising from social contributions (PIS/Pasep and Cofins) to fuel producers and resellers. To grant a subsidy, the government will have to make an exception to the spending ceiling. There is already a PEC in the Senate to change the rule and allow compensation by the Union to states that reduce diesel and cooking gas to zero.

The two proposals can be used for changes that the leaders decided to propose on Monday. Another project, PL 1472, authored by Senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE), could also be used in this political offensive against Petrobras, after the company readjusted the price of diesel and gasoline. This project has already been approved by the Senate and has the support of Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). He who creates price guidelines for diesel, gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas and contains gaps in the text that force a change in Petrobras’ pricing policy, as the government and Centrão leaders want.

For specialists, the project, which was approved at the height of the skyrocketing prices due to war of russia and ukraine, is confusing, weakens the pricing freedom policy and contains gray areas when determining that the internal prices charged by producers and importers must have as a reference the average international market quotations, internal production costs and import costs “as applicable ”. The reading is that this point of the text – “as applicable” – could be used anyway putting a “sword to the head” for a price control in the future.

The project foresees the creation of a stabilization account, foreseen in the project with government revenues to reduce the impact of price volatility. Pacheco wants this account to be filled with dividends paid by Petrobras for the company’s profit.

“If the fuel price situation is getting out of control, the government must accept to share Petrobras’ huge profits with the population, through a price stabilization account in times of crisis,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

The economic area has always been against the creation of this account and the adoption of subsidies. In order to change the pricing policy, members of Petrobras claim that it will be necessary to change the State-Owned Companies Law and then the statute. One of the obstacles that were included after the scandals uncovered by Lava Jato is the autonomy of the Director of Governance and Compliance. He has veto power when he judges that the matter under discussion is in violation of the company’s governance and compliance. This position is currently held by director Salvador Dahan. “So that he doesn’t go around pushing some emergency buttons in this process, it is to be expected that they will try to change the powers of this executive board,” said one source.