The 5 cheapest and most economical cars in Brazil, according to Inmetro

At the beginning of June, the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro) made an announcement about the five cheapest cars and economics of this year 2022. Are you thinking about to exchange by vehicle? So keep reading and see what these models are and the average consumption of each one, according to the institute.

Check now which are the 5 most economical cars in Brazil

Below you will be aware of which are the cheapest and most economical cars in Brazil today, as well as the value and specifications on consumption of each one of them, considering that they are stocked with alcohol or gasoline.

1st cheapest and most economical car in Brazil: Fiat Mobi Like

1.0 flex engine and 5-speed manual gearbox;

Value: BRL 62,690;

Energy consumption: 1.50 MJ/km;

City consumption with ethanol: 9.6 km/l;

Road consumption with ethanol: 10.4 km/l;

City consumption with gasoline: 13.5 km/l;

Consumption on road with gasoline: 15 km/l.

2nd cheapest and most economical car in Brazil: Renault Kwid Zen

1.0 flex engine and 5-speed manual gearbox;

Value: BRL 64,690;

Energy consumption: 1.36 MJ/km;

City consumption with ethanol: 10.8 km/l;

Road consumption with ethanol: 11 km/l;

City consumption with gasoline: 15.3 km/l;

Consumption on the road with gasoline: 15.7 km/l.

3rd cheapest and most economical car in Brazil: Hyundai HB20 Sense

1.0 flex engine and 5-speed manual gearbox;

Value: BRL 72,190;

Energy consumption: 1.50 MJ/km;

City consumption with ethanol: 9.8 km/l;

Road consumption with ethanol: 10.7 km/l;

City consumption with gasoline: 13.1 km/l;

Consumption on road with gasoline: 15 km/l.

4th cheapest and most economical car in Brazil: Volkswagen Gol 1.0

1.0 flex engine and 5-speed manual gearbox;

Value: BRL 72,820;

Energy consumption – 1.49 MJ/km;

City consumption with ethanol 9.4 km/l;

Road consumption with ethanol – 10.7 km/l;

City consumption with gasoline – 13.7 km/l;

Consumption on road with gasoline – 15.2 km/l.

5th cheapest and most economical car in Brazil: Peugeot 208 Likand

1.0 flex engine and 5-speed manual gearbox;

Value: BRL 72,990;

Energy consumption: 1.37 MJ/km;

City consumption with ethanol: 10.4 km/l;

Road consumption with ethanol: 11.3 km/l;

City consumption with gasoline: 14.7 km/l;

Consumption on the road with gasoline: 16.3 km/l.

Now that you have checked the list of vehicles that are very cheap for Brazilians’ pockets and have checked which model you like the most, remember: knowing how save money fuel is something essential in the face of the scenario we are experiencing today.

how to save fuel

A tip that can help you save fuel is to pay attention to the gear you are driving your car in, as well as being smart about changing them. See some more tips that can help you.