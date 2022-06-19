The allocation of 2% of the lottery collection to Projovem is approved

The Social Security and Family Commission, of the Chamber of Deputies, approved a bill that allocates 2% of lottery revenues to the National Youth Inclusion Program (projovem). These are teenagers who live in a vulnerable situation. The cost of Projovem can reach R$ 340 million per year.

It is Senate bill 2708/11. The text talks about the destination of the revenues of the five types of lotteries. Among them are Mega-Sena, Quina and Loteria Federal. The proposal is being analyzed by the Finance and Taxation and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship committees.

Lottery collection

According to the text of the Senate bill, the lotteries managed by Caixa Econômica Federal had a collection of R$ 17 billion in 2020.

In this way, the funding of Projovem through the collection of lotteries would be a way of serving young people who are between 15 and 29 years old and currently live in a vulnerable situation.

The money, estimated at R$ 340 million, would help maintain the educational reintegration program and the initiatives to prepare young people for the job market, through qualification.

Projovem is managed by the federal government. The program gives priority to young people who live in municipalities or regions with higher rates of violence, especially against black youth.

The education departments of the states and the Federal District, in addition to city halls, can join Projovem. For this, it is necessary to have a number equal to or greater than 100,000 inhabitants.

The adhesion is through the Integrated System of Monitoring, Execution and Control of the Ministry of Education (Simec). It is necessary to complete the adhesion term and prepare a Projovem Implementation Plan.