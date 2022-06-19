The price that gasoline can reach with the reduction of ICMS

This year, the Brazilian suffered with several consecutive increases in Gasoline, reaching its record high in price, in less than a year. Having locations in Brazil with prices up to R$8.00 per liter. The problem with this increase is that it does not happen in a particular sector, but ends up impacting an entire market, from food to the commercial sector. In this sense, the government has sought alternatives to control this increase, one of them, for example, is the possible reduction of gasoline ICMS ceiling. Follow the text and see how much the price of gasoline would be with this reduction.

Gasoline price in ICMS reduction

According to data from the ANP, the average price of gasoline in the country is R$ 7.29, which can cost, depending on the location, up to R$ 8.59. This increase, as mentioned above, has a direct impact on inflation and the worsening of the economic crisis.

In this sense, the hope of drivers lies in the approval of the law that limits the collection of ICMS. For experts this would be a viable measure for drivers, but the value would not decrease that much.

In places like São Paulo, for example, the reduction would be R$ 0.48, while in Rio de Janeiro the reduction would reach R$ 1.15. The decrease would represent a reduction in the value to R$6.42 in São Paulo and R$6.65 in Rio de Janeiro.

The purposes of approving the ceiling for ICMS

This approval of the reduction of the ICMS ceiling was carried out on May 25 and, according to the text, prevents the establishment of a rate for goods considered essential and limits the ceiling to 17% in most states.

Now, you have to stay tuned, because as soon as the law is published, the state that has already reduced the state rates will not be able to increase them again.

Even if it’s a small increase, it can ease the economic crisis a little. In this sense, it is expected that it will come into force and that, even a little, a slight saving can be felt in the pocket of those who have vehicles as a means of work.