The Voice Kids: Brown hides to evade decision on the final day of Battles; follow along! | 2022

Three participants take the stage to sing and only one advances in the dispute. This is how the Battles phase is, which leaves technicians on edge when it comes to defining who will continue in the competition and makes the young voices of The Voice Kids overcome their limits in search of a spot in the stage of Stubborn .

On this Sunday’s program, 6/19, coaches Carlinhos Brown, Michel Teló and Maiara and Maraisa define the last seven spots still in play for the Stubborn. After the Battles phase, only 21 voices out of the 63 selected in the Blind Auditions continue to compete for prize of R$ 250 thousand and a contract with Universal Music.

the third day of battles has a diverse repertoire, ranging from pop to forró, with the presentation of hits by Olivia Rodrigo, Legião Urbana, Justin Bieber, Marília Mendonça and Luiz Gonzaga.

Bia Klappoth, Gabi Sorroce and Nanda Santiago sing “Deja Vu”

The first Battle of the afternoon started with an absolute hit from one of the biggest stars of Generation Z: the beautiful and painful ballad “Deja Vu”, by Olivia Rodrigo. The voices of Bia Klappoth, Gabi Sorroce and Nanda Santiago, from Time Brown, gave a real spectacle and left Maiara impressed: “I’m here digesting the emotion”, said the singer.

2 of 6 Carlinhos Brown hides to escape decision on the last day of ‘The Voice Kids’ Battles — Photo: Globo Carlinhos Brown hides to escape decision on the last day of ‘The Voice Kids’ Battles — Photo: Globo

Brown stressed that the Battle was very balanced and highlighted Bia’s “incredible growth”, Nanda’s delivery and Gabi’s vocal control. At the time of announcing who would pass, the coach said that this trio is unforgettable and even tried to hide to escape the decision, but selected Nanda Santiago to represent your team in Tira-Teima. “I was quite impressed with the start of that voice”, he praised.

Nanda was very touched by Brown’s decision. “I remembered my grandmother who is no longer here with me today,” she said, in tears. The participant is 13 years old and came from Aracaju, Sergipe.

Gabriela Muniz, Julia Almeida and Sávio and Gustavo sing “Canarinho Prisioneiro”

Is this where you asked for a very rooted sertanejo relax? In Team Teló’s first battle this afternoon, Gabriela Muniz, Julia Almeida and the duo Sávio and Gustavo sang “Canarinho Prisioneiro”, a highlight of the Chico Rey & Paraná repertoire. With a lot of harmony, the team did a good job taking the redneck style to the stage of The Voice Kids.

🌟 The coach’s decision

3 of 6 Michel Teló makes a decision after his team’s battle on ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Globo Michel Teló makes a decision after his team’s battle on ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Globo

Teló praised the cuteness and “purity” in Gabriela’s voice, highlighted the firmness in Julia’s voice and her facility to sing lower notes and exalted the tuning and tuning of the brothers Savio and Gustavowhich were saved for the next stage of the competition.

“We are even speechless, but we are very happy. I wanted to thank everyone and thank you for the friendship with Gabriela and Júlia”, said Gustavo. The brothers are 9 and 13 years old and came from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais.

Igor Valença, Leonardo Freire and Yves Maria sing “Ghost”

And let’s go pop! In the first Battle of the team of Maiara and Maraisa, Igor Valença, Leonardo Freire and Yves Maria gave an incredible presentation of “Ghost”, Justin Bieber’s hit. With an impressive talent, the trio made Maiara “stop”. “Maiara is stopped, she lost her speech”, commented Maraisa.

🌟 The decision of techniques

4 of 6 Maraisa is surprised by the presentation of her team on ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Globo Maraisa is surprised by the presentation of her team on ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Globo

“Their talent is impressive. I can’t measure it”, assumed Maiara. The singer said she was impressed with Yves’ “giant voice”, with the stage presence of Igor and stated that Leonardo Freirewhich was saved for the Tira-Teima stage, “is really out of the house”.

“I was on my face. You touched me with that wide smile and that confidence of someone who knows what they’re doing”, said Maiara. “This is a really good experience. I’m learning a lot. [Yves e Igor] are very big. Believe in yourselves”, commented the boy, who came from São Paulo.

Francine Maria, Isabela Moreno and Karin Barros sing “O Xote das Meninas”

The cuteness meter exploded once again! The girls Francine Maria, Isabela Moreno and Karin Barros enchanted the technicians and the audience of The Voice Kids with a performance full of harmony of the classic “O Xote das Meninas”, by Luiz Gonzaga, giving a June party tone to the last day of the Battles .

🌟 The coach’s decision

5 of 6 Brown struggles to make a decision on ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Globo Brown struggles to make a decision on ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Globo

The trio of Northeastern girls made Carlinhos Brown proud. The coach praised the “theatricality” of Isabela’s performance, the “childish tone” of Karin and the “divine” singing of Francine, who performed without the accordion this time. “This person that I’m going to choose now promoted a personal challenge here today,” said Brown. “It’s very difficult to face great singers, not bring your instrument and sing well. Francine Maria“.

After securing a spot at Tira-Teima, Francine praised the talent and cuteness of her teammates. Born in the city of Ibiapina, Ceará, the participant is 14 years old.

Bernardo Yuri, Diego Marques and Rafa Lemos sing “Alô”

The last Battle of Team Teló brought a lot of emotion and intensity to the stage of The Voice Kids. In the dispute, the boys Bernardo Yuri, Diego Marques and Rafa Lemos rocked when presenting “Alô”, a romantic song that was successful with the duo Chitãozinho & Xororó.

🌟 The coach’s decision

6 of 6 Michel Teló consoles members of his team who left ‘The Voice Kids’ after Batalha — Photo: Globo Michel Teló consoles members of his team who left ‘The Voice Kids’ after Batalha — Photo: Globo

Michel Teló said he liked the presentation “too much” and praised Bernardo’s “firm voice”, which reminds him of his childhood in the South of the country. In Diego, he was enchanted by joy and spontaneity. But the one chosen to stay on the team was Rafa Lemos. “It’s nice to see his timbre, which is more velvety”said the technician.

“I would first like to thank God, my family, Teló and my friends here, who I will take with me for the rest of my life”, said Rafa, who, in addition to singing, has been playing the accordion since he was 3 years old.