“They think I just have to sing with Luciano”

Zezé Di Camargo says about individual projects without Luciano

Zezé Di Camargo participated in the Faustão program, this Friday, June 17th, alongside her daughter, Wanessa.

His duo partner, Luciano, however, was not present. When speaking with the presenter, the sertanejo commented on the decision to sing alone, after so many years of the duo.

“It’s Zezé Di Camargo and his derivatives. In the pandemic, I was able to think a little more about my life”, declared the singer.

“People think I have to sing only with Luciano. I did this acoustic, a new thing, and he did this gospel project which is beautiful. And life goes on,” he said.

The duo remains

In the conversation, Zezé also explained that, although they are focused on their own work, they continue as partners, even if they sing together or not.

“Luciano is my brother. This duo does not belong to us, but to the people. Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano will exist until the last day of our lives. Luciano is a second voice that can be first whenever he wants, he has the competence to do whatever he wants”, added Zezé.

Separation of Zilu

Still in the attraction, Father and daughter ended up singing hits and talking about a very painful moment for all family members: The separation of Zezé Di Camargo and Zilu Godói, which was quite troubled.

Wanessa is also facing a delicate moment currently in her personal life. The famous is in the process of divorce with Marcus Buaiz.

During the chat with Faustão, Wanessa ended up saying that she always had a closer relationship with Zilu Godói. However, with the separation of the parents in 2014, the singer ended up getting very close to the famous father.

“I always tried to talk to him and be with them both. Never being on one side or the other”, declared Wanessa.

“Now, during the pandemic, we are much closer than we have ever been in our entire lives. My mother was always closer to us, because my father traveled a lot, but after the separation he had to come back, if he didn’t call or show up, we wouldn’t see each other”, explained Zezé’s daughter.