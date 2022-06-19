Thief Invades Cell Phones and Mimics Acquaintances

My father fell for the pix scam

They sent him whatsapp as if it were me asking for money for his luck and that he called me to find out why I wanted 5,000$

But keep thinking, would he give me $5,000? lol — The skin care babe! (@_kakasc) May 27, 2022

According to the expert, the conversation used by scammers tends to create a sense of “agony and urgency” in those on the other side.

Often, they start the conversation by informing that they have a financial problem and request that a transfer be made to pay an urgent bill. They can even send a barcode to give more veracity to the request. Everyone says they will return the value in a short time”

Waldo Gomes, specialist in digital security

Despite being relatively simple, this type of action entered the Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) list as one of the most common when we talk about scams via Pix.

The institution advises people to be careful with the exposure of data on social networks, especially with sweepstakes and promotions that ask for the registration of the phone number. Febraban also recommends being suspicious of messages from new contacts, especially asking for money urgently.

But is it really a hacker attack on the cell phone?

According to Febraban, no. “The fraud attempts recorded with the pix have been identified as attacks of “phishing“, which consist of tricking the individual into providing confidential information, and do not originate from breaches in the system, which is secure”, says the institution that represents the banks.

“Phishing” uses social engineering techniques that, despite the name, are relatively simple. For example, in possession of a stolen and unlocked cell phone, the crooks have access to the entire WhatsApp conversation history and can use it to give credibility to the scam.

Social engineering can also be used to trick people into giving away personal information that ends up allowing access to WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. A common example is those messages that offer job opportunities or easy income.