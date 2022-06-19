Third WTA final takes Bia Haddad to the top 30

Birmingham (England) – With notable performances on English grass, which already includes victories over two Wimbledon champions this week, Beatriz Haddad Maia will be able to celebrate her historic rise to the top 30 of the singles ranking this Monday, a feat reserved for very few Brazilians since she the system was created almost 50 years ago.

With the new final, now in Birmingham, scheduled for 11 am this Sunday, the 26-year-old left-hander has already secured the 30th place and could still be the 29th if she wins the title this Sunday, against Chinese Shuai Zhang. At the same time, Bia rises to the 25th position in the ranking that only considers the results of this season.

Bia returned to the circuit after the pandemic, in August 2020, with 1,342 placed, and went on to play in small tournaments thanks to invitations or qualifiers. By the end of the season, she was already 359th and the climb was continuous. In January 2021 she returned to the top 200 and in October she was again one of the top 100, closing the calendar at 83rd place.

Guaranteed in tournaments of higher quality and score, the Brazilian started to have tougher games and more important victories. Until in May she finally surpassed her personal best, appearing in 52nd place, six above the previous best mark of 2017, when she played in her first WTA final in Seoul.

It only took a week to become top 50 and jumped to 32nd last Monday after winning his first WTA in Birmingham. At the same time, with the doubles title, she became 27th in the specialty and therefore has now become top 30 on both lists, an unprecedented feat for Brazilian tennis.

Since the men’s singles ranking was created in August 1973, only Gustavo Kuerten (1), Thomaz Bellucci (21), Thomaz Koch (24), Fernando Meligeni (25), Luiz Mattar (29) and Marcos Hocevar (30 ) appeared in the top 30.

Among women, the honor belongs exclusively to Maria Esther Bueno, who was 29th in the short time she managed to appear in the WTA professional ranking, established in 1975, at the end of her incomparable career. In the amateur phase, Estherzinha was elected number 1 in the world for three seasons.