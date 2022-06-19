Three health units open today for vaccination against covid and flu – Capital

Campo Grande opens this Saturday three health units for immunization against the coronavirus and also against the flu.

The UBS (Basic Health Unit) Dona Neta, located in the Guanandi neighborhood, USF (Family Health Unit) Moreninhas, and the UBS 26 de Agosto, in the Center will work today, between 7:30 am and 5 pm.

The first dose of the covid vaccine is available to anyone from the age of five. The second dose will be applied upon confirmation.

The third dose can be applied to those who took the previous dose four months ago and people with a high degree of immunosuppression. The fourth dose is available for people over 50, immunosuppressed and healthcare workers.

The State Department of Health authorized on Friday the application of the fourth booster dose in people over 40 years. Now, municipalities need to prepare to expand the capacity of the public. According to the folder, 211,931 people received the vaccine in the state, 95,200 in the capital.

According to Sesau (Municipal Health Department), the fourth dose will begin to be applied next Monday in Campo Grande.

The target audience for the flu vaccine campaign is made up of the elderly, health workers, children from six months to five years old, pregnant women, truck drivers, mothers up to 45 days postpartum, indigenous people, professionals from the Armed Forces, among others.