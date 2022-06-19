Tite should go to Neo Qumica Arena to follow the match between Corinthians and Gois

Corinthians faces Goiás, this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, in a match valid for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match, it seems, will feature an illustrious presence and an old familiar to Corinthians: Tite.

According to journalist André Hernan, on his channel on YouTube, the current coach of the Brazilian National Team will be present in Itaquera to follow the match. The former coach of Timão should observe some boys who were promoted from the Corinthian base and who have been standing out in the professional team, such as Du Queiroz and Mantuan.

Tite will also kill the nostalgia of ”home”. in the Brazilian Championship.

In 2010, Tite returned to alvinegro and had his most successful passage. The coach stayed until the end of 2013 and won five titles for Timão in that time: he was Brazilian champion in 2011, he won the Libertadores and the Club World Cup in 2012 and finally the Paulistão and the Recopa in 2013.

After a year away from Corinthians, Tite dedicated himself to studying and improving his knowledge. During the period, the ex-Alvinegro coach lived with the expectation of directing the Brazilian National Team. Without the invitation, he ended up returning to Timão exactly one year later. The return in 2015, triumphant, came with another Brazilian title, which raised Tite’s name as the best coach in Brazil.

The Corinthians coach left Timão as the second to command the team more times, with 378 games, and as the most victorious in history: there were six titles. For all his accomplishments, Tite became one of the great idols in the club’s history.

See more at: Tite, Corinthians idols, Neo Qumica Arena and Corinthians x Gois.