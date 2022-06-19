Tombense beats Novorizontino, wins the first out and approaches the G4

photo: Publicity/Tombense Tombense beat Novorizontino away from home and approached the G4 of the Brazilian Series B Tombense kept the good phase, won the first match away from home in this edition of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship and consolidates itself as a candidate for the G4 of the competition. This Saturday, the Minas Gerais team had a goal from Renatinho and two from Nenê Bonilha – Quirino discounted it for the hosts – to beat Novorizontino 3-1, in the interior of São Paulo,

Gavião-Carcará took the lead in the 19th minute of the first half, but took the tie in the 24th minute. In stoppage time, Novorizontino had midfielder Gustavo Bochecha expelled. In the second half, the Minas Gerais team also had the expulsion of midfielder Léo Baiano to, with numerical superiority, press and take the victory to Tombos.

With the result – the first victory away from home in the competition, Tombense rose to 6th place, with 19 points, two behind Grêmio (4th). The team from Novo Horizonte, in turn, parked with 14 points in the 15th position of the championship.

The game – Tombense took advantage of the home team’s sleepy start and opened the scoring in the 19th minute with Renatinho. The shirt 11 took advantage of the surplus inside the area and hit the left corner of Lucas Frigeri.

Novorizontino responded quickly and equalized five minutes later, when Quirino rebounded from Romulo’s shot and tested for the net. After the goal, Tigre grew in the match, but ended up having midfielder Gustavo Bochecha sent off in stoppage time, which slowed the team’s momentum in the stage.

In the second half, even with one less, Novorizontino was not intimidated and took danger to the opposing goal. Midfielder Diego Torres even risked at least three submissions that scared the Tombense team. However, at 37, midfielder Léo Baiano received the second yellow card and again complicated things for Tigre.

With a wide numerical advantage, Tombense pressed in the final minutes and reached the second goal with Nenê Bonilha, after a good move by Keké. In extra time, the same Nenê Bonilha scored the third and gave final numbers to the game.

Following Serie B, Novorizontino visits Bahia, next Saturday, at 4 pm (GMT). Tombense, in turn, plays at home against Náutico, on June 26, at 11 am.