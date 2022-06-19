Two actors die in van accident involving series crew – Monet

+



Previously, The Chosen One series would have the same name as the comic in which it was inspired (Photo: Playback)

Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, actors of the series ‘The Chosen One’, died after a van accident in Mexico, where the plot was being filmed. Another six crew members were injured in the tragedy; they still haven’t had their names confirmed.

The information was published by Deadline this Saturday (18). The van flipped over in Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, according to reports. There is no further information regarding the health status of the survivors.

According to The Washington Post, local media reported that the fatal accident happened on Thursday (16). The vehicle flipped after leaving the road in a deserted area of ​​the region.

The Netflix series has yet to be released and is being recorded by an independent production company. Despite the same name (also identical in the English translation), it is worth noting that it is not related to the Brazilian production ‘O Eslhado’.

‘The Chosen One’ is inspired by the comic ‘American Jesus’ by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, in which a twelve-year-old boy suddenly discovers that he has returned to the world as Jesus.

