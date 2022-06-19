Two actors from Netflix series die in camera crew vehicle accident

One van that transported the cast and part of technical team gives series mexican “The Chosen One”from Netflix, suffered a serious accident in the State of Baja Californialast Thursday, which and resulted in death of the actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar. The vehicle would lost control in a curve of a highway at the height of the city of mulegéflipping several times. There is no information about the health condition From other occupants of the car, while some local newspapers claim that a beat wrapping the van may have occurred moments before rollover.

the american newspaper The Washington Post informed that the accident region it’s a desert area and that the movie set where the team would work is in the municipality of Santa Rosaliainformation that was confirmed from the site deadlinespecializing in news from the famous Worldespecially from Hollywood.

The series, whose free translation is “The chosen”although has not received official title of Netflix in Brazil is still a big success of the service streaming at the Mexico and was based on book series in comics “American Jesus”by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.