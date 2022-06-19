Two actors from Netflix series die in van accident in Mexico

Actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, both from the Netflix-exclusive series Chosen, died after a van accident in Mexico, where the plot was being filmed.

According to Deadline, the vehicle overturned on the Baja California Peninsula. Another six team members were injured, but there is still no information on the health status of the survivors.

The Washington Post newspaper claims that local media pointed out that the accident happened on Thursday (16/6). The vehicle flipped after leaving the road in a deserted area of ​​the region.

The series’ crew films the production in nearby Santa Rosalia, through an unnamed independent production company.

Netflix has not yet commented on the accident, so there are no details on the progress of production after the accident.

In The Chosen One, three young doctors are sent to a remote village in the Pantanal to vaccinate residents against a new mutation of the zika virus, but the population refuses medical help. Now, they find themselves trapped in an isolated community full of secrets and devoted to a mysterious leader, who forces them to confront the power of faith against science.

Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos