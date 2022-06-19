Two Elden Ring bosses were not created as enemies

Dataminer and YouTuber Sekiro Dubi has uncovered alleged secrets about two Elden Ring bosses. According to him, VykeKnight of the Round Table, and Mohgthe Blood Lord, would be NPCs with their own quests for the player to delve into their stories.

In the video, he meets Vyke early in the game. The NPC would be in Veilstorm Castle with dialogue options, but these have been removed. Apparently, the character’s questline would show a little more of his pilgrimage to become a Pristine Lord and his past with the elder dragons – after all, he has a relationship with Lansseax.

A cool curiosity: Vyke is the character that appears on the cover of Elden Ring!

For the other boss, the youtuber found that players could participate in the Mohg pact. According to the discovered dialogues, the NPC would ask a question “will you become my subordinate?”.

The invitation makes more sense when recalling the lore of Elden Ring in which it reveals Mohg as the leader of the rebellion against the Golden Order. The boss founded the Mohgwyn Dynasty, collecting the Bloody Fingers to serve his purpose.

It is interesting to note how the dataminer’s work shows the transformations that FromSoftware applied throughout the development of Elden Ring.

More about Elden Ring bosses

Hidetaka Miyazaki, the game’s director, shared with fans what his favorite Elden Ring boss was. According to him, General Radahn perfectly crowns the whole scene and situation of the Radahn Festival. Know more!