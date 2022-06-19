Two people die in a boat accident on Lake Furnas, in Capitlio – Gerais

Lake Furnas, in Capitlio (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

The City Hall of Capitlio confirmed the death of two people in an accident early this Saturday night (18/06), in Lake Furnas, region known as Cachoeirinha, in Capitlio, in the Southwest Region of the state.

Lucas Arantes, from the Capitlio Department of Tourism and Culture, confirmed the occurrence and said that the city government is gathering information about the accident. An official statement should be made this Sunday (19/06).

In a statement, the Public Association of Municipalities of the Microregion of Mdio Rio Grande (AMEG) expressed solidarity with the friends and family of the two fatal victims of the accident.

According to the association, a speedboat with 14 passengers on board had mechanical problems and asked for support from another vessel nearby to rescue the passengers.

A boat with 10 passengers met the speedboat and, when the passengers were transshipped, the vessel could not bear the weight and capsized. Two people under the boat were unable to get out and drowned.

According to the note, the other passengers suffered minor injuries.

O State of Mines contacted the Brazilian Navy and the Fire Department and is awaiting a response to update this report.