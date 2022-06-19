Tyler Sanders of Fear the Walking Dead dies at 18; see who the actor was – Zoeira

The actor Tyler Sanders, 18, died last Thursday (16) in Los Angeles. The cause of death was not disclosed. Recently, the young man received a Daytime Emmy nomination for the Prime Video series “A Pinch of Magic”.

Who was Tyler Sanders?

The young man, who started acting at the age of 10, has participated in many short films. In 2007, he played the younger version of Jake Otto (Sam Underwood) in the zombie series “Fear the Walking Dead”.

Other series were “The Rookie” and “9-1-1: Lone Star”. Sanders also appeared in the final episode of the children’s series “A Pinch of Magic”, based on Cindy Callaghan’s 2010 book, in 2019.

His last work was a film in “The Price We Play”, with Stephen Dorff (“Somewhere”). The actor’s last post on social media was six years ago, with the caption: ‘style”.

On Instagram, he shared relaxed moments with friends and family, as well as sports.