UFC: Josh Emmett defeats Calvin Kattar in card full of big fights | combat

An incredible event, full of great battles and with nine matches ending before the final bell, ended with a very even fight at featherweight this Saturday in Austin (USA). In a clash between Americans, Josh Emmett defeated Calvin Kattar by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) in the main event of UFC Kattar vs Emmett. It was his fifth consecutive victory.

– Dana, give me my title-shot. I think I deserve it, I beat Kattar and look at the guys he faced and beat. This division needs new blood – asked Emmett after the fight.

The two featherweights had a well balanced and tense first round. Kattar slashed Emmett’s left eye with a straight right, but it was Emmett who landed the most hard blows, always taking danger with his right hand. Kattar started to control the distance more with the jab in the second round and opened the cut in the opponent’s brow again. Emmett tried to respond with a blitz at the end of the round, but he got a knee that made him bend his knees.

Emmett reconnected with bombs early in the third round, but Kattar grew in the course of the round. He landed jabs, uppercuts and elbows. Emmett again responded with a good end of period, with a strong hook to the body, left uppercut and right hook. The fourth round was even more intense. Kattar connected a spinning elbow and followed up with a straight that made Emmett sambar. But that didn’t stop Emmett from going all out in the final minutes.

With his left eye practically closed from the swelling, Emmett went into the final round throwing open hooks and looking for the takedown. But Kattar hit him with good jabs and took danger with elbows. He also landed a good uppercut. Emmett also left the opponent’s left eye very swollen from the accumulation of blows. The two exchanged blows frankly in the final seconds, but without much precision.

Other highlights of the main card

The Kazakh Damir Ismagulov and the Georgian Guram Kutateladze starred in a very technical fight with many hard hits connected from both sides. Ismagulov was eventually announced the winner by split decision and took his winning streak to 19 straight fights. He promised to reach the lightweight belt.

– UFC, I want a great fight! Top 15! In this jungle, there’s a new king! The Kazakh will take care of it,” Ismagulov said in the post-fight interview.

American Joaquin Buckley and Russian Albert Duraev also starred in a great fight for the middleweight. Both landed powerful high kicks and opened cuts on each other’s faces. But Buckley’s fists connected with more precision and power. A straight right knocked the Russian down and practically closed Duraev’s swollen left eye. The Russian showed resilience and, even with another left hook knockdown, survived until the end of the second round. The doctor, however, assessed that Duraev was unable to continue – he couldn’t see with his left eye – and ended the fight, resulting in Buckley’s victory by technical knockout.

Kevin Holland and Tim Means also put on a show at welterweight. The two Americans exchanged blows openly throughout the engagement. Holland’s direct was more accurate and forceful. In the second round, Means fell out of his mind after one of the opponent’s straights and ended up getting caught in a hand triangle. He hit quit quickly.

UFC Kattar vs Emmett

June 18, 2022 in Austin (USA)

MAIN CARD

Josh Emmett defeated Calvin Kattar via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Kevin Holland defeated Tim Means via submission 1:28 of R2

Joaquin Buckley defeated Albert Duraev by TKO at 5:00 of R2

Damir Ismagulov defeated Guram Kutateladze via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Gregory Robocop defeated Julian Marquez by knockout at 3:18 of R1

Adrian Yanez defeated Tony Kelley by TKO at 3:49 of R1

PRELIMINARY CARD

Natália Silva defeated Jasmine Jasudavicius by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Jeremiah Wells defeated Court McGee by KO at 1:34 of R1

Ricardo Carcacinha defeated Danny Chavez by knockout at 1min12s of R1

Maria Oliveira defeated Glorinha de Paula by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Cody Stamann defeated Eddie Wineland by TKO at 59s of R1

Phil Hawes defeated Deron Winn by TKO at 4:25 of R2

Roman Dolidze defeated Kyle Daukaus by knockout at 1min13s of R1