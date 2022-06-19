Ukraine receives approval for EU candidacy

posted on 06/18/2022 06:00



(credit: Presidency of Ukraine/Disclosure)

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (the executive body of the European Union), handpicked the costume to make a symbolic announcement. Dressed in yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, she signaled support for Kiev’s bid to join the bloc. “Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia share a strong and legitimate aspiration to join the European Union (EU). We are sending them a clear signal of support for their aspirations,” she declared.

“The Commission recommends to the European Council, firstly, to give Ukraine a European perspective and, secondly, to grant it candidate status. (…) We confirm that the people of Ukraine belong, in due course , to the EU. The next steps are in the hands of our member countries”, added Von der Leyen. “We know that Ukrainians are willing to die to defend their European aspirations. We want them to live with us, for the European dream.”

Hours after the announcement in Geneva, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was visiting Kiev for the second time since the invasion began on February 24. The British leader arrived by surprise in the Ukrainian capital, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Johnson has offered to launch a major training program for Ukrainian forces, with plans to train up to 10,000 troops every 120 days. At a press conference, Zelensky said the two discussed the current situation on the front, eastern and southern Ukraine, as well as the country’s protection capabilities in the face of “Russian occupation”. “In particular, we talked about the need to increase the supply of heavy weapons. The main thing today is to provide air defense for Ukraine. We started to move in that direction,” commented Zelensky. On Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz; French President Emmanuel Macron; and Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi were also in Kiev.

Zelensky reacted to Von der Leyen’s statements via Twitter. “I am grateful to EU leaders for their faith in Ukraine’s European future,” she wrote, calling the decision “historic.” Next Thursday, the 27 member states of the EU will meet in a two-day summit to consider Ukraine’s candidacy application, which needs to be approved unanimously. If that happens, a period of long negotiations between Kiev and Brussels for accession opens.

On Thursday, Scholz, Macron and Draghi voiced support for membership. “Ukraine is part of the European family,” said the German chancellor. “We support the status of immediate candidate for accession,” added the Frenchman.





Premature

For Peter Zalmayev, director of the NGO Eurasia Democracy Initiative (in Kiev), it is too early to assess the significance of the European Commission’s support for Ukraine’s candidacy. He believes that the body will seek to postpone the discussion and wait for a member country, such as Hungary, to block Ukraine’s accession. He recalls that the Netherlands is also skeptical about a possible Ukrainian candidacy. “From a symbolic point of view, it is an important sign that Europe is ready to redefine Ukraine as part of Western civilization,” he told the Courier.

Zalmayev argues that Ukraine’s accession process to the EU should be accelerated. “That’s not going to happen. It’s one thing to say that Ukraine has a candidacy. It’s another to say that it will be accepted. We had a precedent that portrays the difficulty of the process. Turkey signed a customs union agreement with the EU in 1995. Dec. years later, he submitted his candidacy to join the bloc. Almost three decades have passed and membership has been rejected,” he added.

Anton Suslov — an analyst at the School of Political Analysis (naUKMA) in Kiev — is betting that Ukraine’s candidate status must be approved by the European Council (the EU’s decision-making body) within a week. “I have no doubt that the decision will be positive. The European Commission’s historic announcement to support the candidacy is of the utmost importance for both Ukraine and the EU,” he said.

According to Suslov, the turning points in Ukraine’s recent history involved Russia’s movement towards the West. “In the war, our men lost their lives for the values ​​of freedom and democracy. European integration is not just a set of political and economic reforms, but a choice for civilization”, commented the Ukrainian.

I think…



credit: Aleksandr Indychii

“The visits by European heads of state and government to Kiev are a sign of awareness of the need to defend Ukraine. At the same time, with the exception of the United Kingdom, other nations have shown reluctance to provide the type and amount of weapons requested by Ukraine. The trip to Kiev of Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron, Mario Draghi and other leaders is a kind of guilt trip, a penance. For example, Germany did not announce arms shipments during Scholz’s visit .”

Peter Zalmayev, director of the NGO Eurasia Democracy Initiative (based in Kiev)

“We have nothing against it,” says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that his country has “nothing against” an eventual accession to the European Union. “We have nothing against it, joining economic unions is a sovereign decision (…). It’s your business, the Ukrainian people’s business,” said the Kremlin chief, during a plenary session of the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg. “Unlike NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), the EU is not a military alliance,” he continued. “As far as economic integration is concerned, it’s their choice,” Putin insisted. However, he also stated that if Ukraine is admitted to the EU, it will “become a semi-colony” of Western countries. “This is my opinion,” he stated.