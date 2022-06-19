UNBEATABLE trick to degrease the airfryer quickly and easily

The famous airfryers are present in most Brazilian homes. These electric air fryers won over consumers for the practicality and ease of food preparation. However, overuse and time can cause the inside of it to become quite dirty and greasy. Find out how to degrease the airfryer without damaging it.

First, remember that it is always recommended to maintain the precautions and care that the product manufacturer informs. See how to degrease the airfryer following the technical guidelines of each brand. This will ensure that no process gets out of hand and you end up ruining your fryer.

Simple formula to clean and degrease the airfryer

A homemade recipe that works very well when degreasing the airfryer is as follows:

Heat 300 ml of water so that it is just lukewarm;

Pour into a bottle;

Then add 3 tablespoons of neutral detergent, 2 tablespoons of vinegar and 1 tablespoon of baking soda;

Mix all the ingredients very well;

Apply the solution using a soft sponge. If it’s too greasy, spray the mixture through the fryer and let it act for 15 minutes. Remove with sponge.

Dry with a dry cloth. If you prefer, rinse and let dry well in the colander.

Follow all care after degreasing the airfryer

Now that you’ve managed to degrease the airfryer, it’s worth checking out some extra care when cleaning the appliance normally:

1 – Correct distance

Even though the airfryer works with high internal temperature, it cannot overheat. At the back of it there is an air outlet, which should be away from the wall. In other words, never let the airfryer rest on any surface.

2 – Do not remove the basket

The basket inside the airfryer can be removed to remove food and clean. However, food should never be prepared without the inner basket.

3 – No chemistry

To clean the airfryer, use only detergent, preferably neutral. Do not put heavy cleaning products inside, ever.