Understand the truth surrounding the risks of electronic cigarette use

Yadunandan Singh

Cigarettes are addictive and compromise people’s health, but since it was created, it has been used as an escape valve or cultural expression. Unfortunately, the habit of smoking took over generation z and even those who are minors ended up adhering to the use of this new device.

On social media, the vape has become a phenomenon among influencers and famous artists such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Moss and Lady Gaga. With pleasant and somewhat tasty aromas, they differ from the bitter and strong smell of traditional smoke controlled by ANVISA.

Vaping can affect the lung, cause bleeding gums and lead to death.

Taking a vape for a few hours is equivalent to smoking 48 to 50 cigarettes, absorbing much more nicotine and smoke. Therefore, respiratory problems and oral bleeding begin to appear early, regardless of the smoker’s age.

The lack of control regarding access to these electronic devices that seem to be fun, but present a great danger, is affecting the lives of an entire generation. Elf Bar and other companies that sell vapes have not yet been held accountable and do not even take an attitude of change.

