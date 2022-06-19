“Unfortunately all my team there is no longer with me”

Still trying to get over the robbery he suffered from his apartment in Maceio Alagoas)during the last week of May, the influencer Carlinhos Maia shared with his followers through his social networks that he is moving to Sao Paulo.

According to information in the column Leo Dias, in addition to the move, Carlinhos would have dismissed the entire staff he had with him in the apartment. The reason would be the breach of trust, since the theft was carried out by someone from his own team.

Even with the change, the comedian made it clear that he will not walk away from his friends: “We are going to live in São Paulo, but we will always be here (Maceió)”. The exchange of housing is being seen as a fresh start for the same, which was greatly affected by the latest events.

In addition to the novelty, the husband of Lucas Guimarães took the opportunity to say a little more about the current situation of the apartment: “That apartment is still a dream. Everything is being changed there, armored doors… That’s it, a new stage”ends.