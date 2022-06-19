Vasco beats Londrina in Maurício Souza’s debut and takes 2nd position

Coach Maurício Souza debuted at Vasco on the right foot. This afternoon (18), the Cruz-Maltina team beat Londrina by 1 to 0, at Estádio do Café, maintained their unbeaten record and reached the vice-leadership of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The score was built with a goal by Raniel, which ended fasting.

The home team was better in the second half and put a lot of pressure in search of a tie, but could not swing the net. With the result, Londrina remains with 15 points, in the lower half of the table. Cariocas now have 27, four behind first-placed Cruzeiro.

In the next round, the Paraná team receives Guarani, while Vasco will face Operário in São Januário.

Who did well – Mirandinha and Andrey

Striker Mirandinha was one of the most active in Londrina’s offensive sector and, especially in the first half, gave Vasco’s defense work. The midfielder Andrey managed to have a good presentation and helped in the organization of Vasco’s midfield.

Who was wrong – Samuel Santos and Gabriel Dias

Londrina’s right-back and Vasco’s did not have a good afternoon. Samuel and Gabriel Dias had a more discreet performance, with some flaws in marking and in supporting the attack.

Professional debut

Maurício Souza made his debut in command of Vasco and also as an effective coach in the professional. With outstanding stints at the bases of Botafogo and Flamengo, he was at the edge of the pitch as an interim in Rubro-Negro, but, in Colina, he has the first opportunity to carry out work in the main group.

Londrina’s performance

Adilson Batista’s men started the game a little disorganized in the middle, but they quickly managed to get it right and started to apply a higher line marking. In this way, he forced Vasco to make some mistakes and created good opportunities — Thiago Rodrigues made a good save and the ball hit the crossbar.

The home team kept the strategy in the second half, with a good presence in the attacking field and finding some spaces. Tubarão even created new clear chances to swing the net. In defense, however, he made some mistakes that had not been happening in the first half.

Vasco’s performance

Vasco entered the field with the same structure as in previous games, with the return of midfielder Andrey. The team started the game even showing itself to be solid, but soon began to show spaces between sectors and make mistakes in the ball output. The cariocas even tried some escapes, but they were little scared.

At the return of the break, there were improvements in the offensive sector, with a performance a little more convinced, but, even so, Vasco gave space and suffered in the exit of the ball. This caused Cruz-Maltino to have little possession of the ball and increase the pressure on the defensive system.

Chronology

The game started busy, with Londrina trying to take advantage of the home factor and making a more advanced marking, while Vasco sought to maintain solidity between the sectors, but failed to get the ball out.

One of the first opportunities came when Nenê found Getúlio in the back of the defense, but the attacker finished wide. On the other side, Caprini tried at first after a corner kick, but it didn’t hit the target.

Almost!

Londrina scared in a counterattack in which the ball passed from foot to foot, until reaching Mirandinha. From the edge of the area, he finished and the ball passed close to the crossbar.

Thiago Rodrigues defends

After the Vasco defender cut badly, Douglas Coutinho took the middle, cut to the middle and hit hard, but Thiago Rodrigues fell to make the save.

fell a little

Gradually, the pace of the game slowed down and the duel became a little more “stuck”. When the first half entered the final stretch, there were chances for both teams, but none with an effective finish.

In dash!

In the final minutes, Johnny Lucas received it at the entrance of the area and hit it with the first shot, sending the ball to the crossbar.

came in and did

At halftime, Maurício Souza called Raniel, who took the place of Getúlio. After two minutes, the striker opened the scoring. After Edimar’s cross, Nenê deflected and Matheus Nogueira defended, but, on the rebound, shirt 9 completed for the net.

With the goal, Raniel ended a fast. The last goal had been in the victory over Ponte Preta, at the end of April.

exalted spirits

At 23 minutes, Yuri, Vasco’s midfielder, fell on the lawn and the match was stopped for service. Londrina’s players went to complain about “wax” from the Maltino cross and members of the two teams found themselves strange on the field.

lost, twice

Londrina was close to equalizing when Jhonny Lucas receives and crosses low to the area. Matheus Lucas came in sharing with the goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues, and the ball ended up going over the goal. Shortly after, Caprini hit cross and Salatiel arrived by cart, but did not reach.

went up

In the final stretch of the match, Londrina pressured Vasco in search of a draw, and spent the repertoire. Meanwhile, Maurício Souza’s men couldn’t keep the ball and defended as best they could.

DATASHEET

LONDON 0 X 1 VASCO

Competition: Campeonato Brasileiro Série B

Place: Estadio do Café, Londrina (PR)

Day: June 18, 2022, Saturday

Time: 16:00 (Brasilia time)

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

assistants: Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS) and Maurício Coelho Silva Penna (RS)

VAR: Marcio Henrique de Gois (SP)

yellow cards: Marcinho, Saimon (LEC); Edimar, Gabriel Pec, Weverton, Raniel (VAS)

red cards:-

goals: Raniel, from Vasco, at 2’/2ºT

LONDON: Matheus Nogueira; Samuel Santos, Vilar, Saimon and Eltinho (Felipe Vieira); Mandaca (Jean Henrique), Mirandinha (Matheus Lucas), Jhonny Lucas and Marcinho (Salatiel); Caprini and Douglas Coutinho. Technician: Adilson Batista.

VASCO: Thiago Rodrigues; Gabriel Dias (Weverton), Quintero, Anderson Conceição and Edimar; Yuri (Zé Gabriel), Andrey, Nenê and Gabriel Pec (Matheus Barbosa); Figueiredo (Erick) and Getúlio (Raniel). Technician: Maurício Souza