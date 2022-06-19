Vidal ‘forgets’ Flamengo and now wants Boca Juniors: ‘It would be a dream’

Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, 35, continues his saga to find a new club. He has already declared that he would like to play for Flamengo and now he has given a new declaration, linking his name to Boca Juniors, from Argentina.

“We all know what Boca is in Argentina, how the club is a winner. I was never lucky enough to play at La Bombonera. I always wanted to feel what they say about Boca Juniors. It would be a dream,” Vidal said in an interview with ESPN. .

Unlike the Brazilian team, however, Boca seems to be moving to count on the Chilean. According to the Argentine press, the team has already carried out polls in 2020 and 2021, but the conversations never flowed enough. This year, however, the situation may be different.

Boca vice president Juan Román Riquelme declared that the player was born to play for Boca Juniors, but that financial conditions could weigh on the negotiation.

“It’s the first time in a long time that I don’t see people saying that Boca Juniors need to sign. I talk to athletes all the time and players like Vidal and Cavani were born to play at the club, but we need to respect a financial limit. with the full foreign player limit. We have to understand that”, he said.

Cavani is free on the market, while Vidal is negotiating with Inter Milan to terminate his contract so he can sign a new club.