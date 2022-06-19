VIDEO: child falls from the bleachers during the counting of gang competition in Boa Vista Junina | Roraima

After the fall, the boy was taken to Santo Antônio Children’s Hospital, where he is hospitalized “under medical observation”, the city said. His age was not reported.
The video recorded when the boy climbed from the sixth to the seventh row, lost his balance and fell into the gap between the two seats. At the same time, a rush of people who were in the stands began, while the city hall presenter continued to present the live.
Sequence shows when boy falls from the bleachers — Photo: Reproduction / Boa Vista City Hall
The camera also caught people in the stands in front of the boy visibly frightened by his fall. One woman even put her hand on her waist and expressed a “My God!”.
In a statement, the city government reported that “the child fell from the lower part of a bleacher, next to the stairs. The mother was with another child on her lap and did not notice when the child walked away, resulting in the accident.”
The boy was rescued by the Municipal Civil Guard, “fortunately, without gravity” – according to the prefecture, and, accompanied by his mother, was taken to the hospital.
At the time of the fall, teams from the city hall prepared to announce the scores of the June gangs that competed in the seven nights of the Boa Vista Junina festival. An event held by the city hall ends on Saturday night (18), with the presentation of the winning groups and the distribution of the “biggest paçoca in the world”, made of dried meat and flour, to the population.