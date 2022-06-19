VIDEO: child falls from the bleachers during the counting of gang competition in Boa Vista Junina | Roraima

After the fall, the boy was taken to Santo Antônio Children’s Hospital, where he is hospitalized “under medical observation”, the city said. His age was not reported.

The video recorded when the boy climbed from the sixth to the seventh row, lost his balance and fell into the gap between the two seats. At the same time, a rush of people who were in the stands began, while the city hall presenter continued to present the live.

The camera also caught people in the stands in front of the boy visibly frightened by his fall. One woman even put her hand on her waist and expressed a “My God!”.

In a statement, the city government reported that “the child fell from the lower part of a bleacher, next to the stairs. The mother was with another child on her lap and did not notice when the child walked away, resulting in the accident.”

The boy was rescued by the Municipal Civil Guard, “fortunately, without gravity” – according to the prefecture, and, accompanied by his mother, was taken to the hospital.