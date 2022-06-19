VIDEO: Ituano coach is sent off and leaves the field with a “robbery” gesture | ituano

Angry at the penalty against Ituano in stoppage time in the match against CRB, coach Mazola Jr. he was expelled for complaining to the referee and left the lawn of the Rei Pelé stadium, in Maceió, making a “robbery” gesture with his hands as he passed the opposing crowd. (see in the video above)
Away from home, Galo de Itu opened the scoring in the 45th minute of the second half, with Jiménez, but saw Gerson Magrão commit a penalty on Reginaldo in the 51st minute. Igor Benevenuto, to review the bid and awarded the penalty. In the charge, Anselmo Ramon equalized for the Alagoas team.
The goal was the last move of the match, which triggered the revolt of players and the coaching staff of Ituano. Coach Mazola Jr., who had already received the yellow card for a complaint, went towards the refereeing team and fired criticism, receiving a straight red immediately afterwards.
He left the field and went to the changing rooms, reproducing the gesture of theft with his hands.
The draw left Ituano in 14th place in Serie B with 14 points, two points above the first team in the competition’s relegation zone. Galo de Itu’s next commitment is on June 28, away from home, against Guarani.