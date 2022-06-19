Video shows Russian fighter jet skimming before crashing into border

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on Video shows Russian fighter jet skimming before crashing into border 9 Views




Video shows Russian fighter jets swooping over Kharkiv

Video shows Russian fighter jets swooping over Kharkiv

Photo: reproduction

A video taken in Kharkiv, a city close to the Russian-Ukrainian border, shows an impressive flyby made by a Russian fighter jet in the midst of the conflicts of the war that reaches eastern Europe.

In the images it is possible to see that the fighter passes very close to an avenue of Kharkiv and still ‘thin strip’ of electrical wires.

The video also shows another fighter that would be carrying out training in the region.

According to Russian state media, the fighter crashed moments later after facing “technical problems” and the pilot managed to save himself after ejecting from the aircraft.

Another record that also ended up on social media brings images of the fighter wreckage.

According to the newspaper Folha de S. Paulothe fighter is of the Sukhoi Su-25 Frogfoot model and is very common in the conflict.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

In a show in Brasília, Caetano Veloso pays tribute to Bruno and Dom and asks: “why did the investigations stop?”

The audience reacted with applause and a chorus of “Fora Bolsonaro” support the 247 ICL …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved