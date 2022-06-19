Want to avoid allergic crises in the cold? Follow this step by step – 06/18/2022

Just talk in winter that sneezing, coughing, itching and irritation in the eyes, nose and throat appear. Respiratory allergies are very common at this time of year, because with changes in temperatures the airways are overloaded.

The WHO (World Health Organization) estimates that about 35% of the Brazilian population has some type of allergy. Among the diseases that appear most in winter is allergic rhinitis.

In addition to causing discomfort, rhinitis is also associated with asthma, which affects 150 million people worldwide. So, in this case, preventing one also means helping to contain the other. Not to mention atopic dermatitis, which is one of the most common skin allergies and can be caused by the same factors as rhinitis: pollen, mold, mites and animal hair.

Discomfort, stuffy nose, sneezing attacks and excessive runny nose are some symptoms that take away the peace of those who suffer from this problem at this time of year.

During winter, people usually spend more time indoors or indoors to protect themselves from the cold. And in these environments, those who are allergic suffer from substances that exacerbate the problem, and it is essential to redouble care.

Drinking large amounts of water and frequent nasal cleanings help to remove the impurities that cause flare-ups.

Other recommended solutions are to remove and wash coats and blankets stored in the closet in advance, take care of them with cleaning products and keep the environments ventilated.

If you suffer from this type of allergy, you need to take some precautions to prevent or relieve symptoms:

Keep the environments ventilated: keep the environments you frequent well ventilated and, if possible, receiving sunlight for a long time of the day because this is a great way to keep mold and mites away.

Avoid dust accumulation: avoid and/or remove items that accumulate dust, such as rugs, curtains, books and stuffed animals, they accumulate dust and mites and attack rhinitis.

Keep the house clean: clean the house well with a broom or squeegee with a wet cloth at least twice a week. If possible, vacuum the house, preferably with HEPA filter vacuums, some allergens are very small and end up passing through normal filters.

The air conditioning should also be cleaned periodically, both the filter and the ducts because they accumulate dust and spread mites in the air.

Keep the environment moist: in addition to keeping the environment clean, an important tip in this period when the air is quite dry is to keep it humid. For this, use a spray or an air humidifier, as it can reduce the chance of you developing a decompensated nasal allergy.

Avoid contact with animals: try to avoid contact with animals that really cause allergies, and bathe the animals at least once a week, to reduce saliva and even mites present in the fur and skin.

Flush the nose with saline: washing the nose with saline to keep the nasal mucosa moist helps to remove the substances that cause infection and is a measure that works as a prevention.

Keep your vaccinations up to date: It is important to be up to date with flu and covid-19 vaccines, because this is a period conducive to virus transmissions, so immunization is essential to protect allergic patients.

How to treat respiratory diseases

Each type of respiratory allergy has a specific treatment. For asthma, the acute attack is reduced with a bronchodilator or low-dose corticosteroid inhaled medication, if the occurrences are frequent.

In the case of rhinitis, nasal cleaning with saline solution is recommended and oral antiallergic ingestion may be sufficient. In more severe and persistent settings, the doctor may prescribe corticosteroid spray for use in the nose.

There is also the option of subcutaneous or sublingual allergy vaccines for a prolonged period of between two and three years.

*With information from reports published on 06/24/2021, 05/22/2021 and 05/21/2022.