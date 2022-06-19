Ways to know if your cell phone or information has been hacked

Is someone trying to spy on your cell phone or access your information present in apps? Check out some ways to find this out to start protecting yourself against snoopers on call.

Mobile spy photo taking apps

There are some apps that have been developed to take pictures of spies on your cell phone. Generally speaking, they reveal who tried to enter your app once the screen is unlocked. The photo is sent by email, in addition to being stored in the gallery. Some examples are: ThirdEye, CrookCatcher.

Other anti-intruder mobile apps

There are some apps that can also trigger alarms whenever your device is hacked. Just program the settings as you see fit. A good example is “Don’t touch my cell phone!”. It will send alerts to email and other devices if you prefer.

In addition, there are applications that can lock passwords and let you know if someone tried to force a password when accessing the cell phone. This is to know that, in fact, someone is trying to access your information on your cell phone.

WhatsApp Web can help detect intruders

Surely, when using WhatsApp, you’ve had some feeling of being spied on. Some users are even suspicious of people close to them. In this case, the question that arises is: how do I know if I’m being tracked? First, it is worth noting that accessing other people’s sensitive personal information is a crime. So it doesn’t matter if it’s a friend or relative, the spy will always be breaking the law.

Now, you have to understand that there are basically two ways to be spied on. It could be that someone has access to your device or account, in which case they don’t need software. But the spy could also be using a program to gain access to the information.

If you use WhatsApp Web, for example, always cancel the connection after use. Otherwise, anyone using the same machine can have access to your messages. Just go to “Connected Devices” to find out what was the last view.