Who is Gustavo Petro, a former guerrilla who is running for the presidency of Colombia | World

The leftist candidate for the presidency of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, is a former guerrilla fighter who promises to “democratize” the country’s economy.

“The change we propose today is to overthrow this corrupt regime, take the thief and murderer out of power,” Petro said at a political event on May 16, in a heavy reference to the Colombian political status quo.

Gustavo Petro during presidential campaign in Colombia in 2022 — Photo: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Past as a guerrilla

Gustavo Petro was born in the city of Ciénaga de Oro, in the province of Córdoba, on April 19, 1960. Ten years later, on his birthday, an election allegedly rigged by the conservative wing of Colombia took place. This mobilized the creation of the guerrilla group Movimento 19 de Abril, known as M-19.

At the age of 17, Petro entered the M-19 and his participation in the group marks his entire political career. He was arrested in 1985 for illegally possessing weapons. According to his own account, he was tortured by the army and then served 18 months in jail.

Because he was trapped, Petro did not participate in one of the most striking attacks in the history of the M-19. On November 6 and 7, 1985, the group invaded the Palace of Justice and took more than 300 people hostage. The takeover lasted 28 hours and ended in a clash with the army. The action left more than 100 dead, including the president of the Supreme Court, Alfonso Reyes Echandía.

In parallel to his role in the guerrillas, Petro graduated in Economics at the Externado University in Bogotá.

The guerrilla group turned into a political party in 1990, becoming the M-19 Democratic Alliance. Petro was one of the founders.

His party took an active part in the creation of the new Constitution of Colombia in 1990. In 1991, Petro was elected deputy for 4 years. Then, after death threats, he spent 2 years in Belgium, as an employee of the Colombian embassy. In 1998 he served a second term as deputy, but for another party he founded with other former militants who left the M-19.

He achieved greater political prominence when he was a senator between 2006 and 2010, the third most voted. He gained great popularity for making allegations of corruption. He revealed links between politicians and criminal factions, as well as illegal schemes involving then-President Álvaro Uribe.

He ran for the presidency for the first time in 2010, but won just over 9% of the votes.

After the defeat, he ran for mayor of Bogotá, an election from which he emerged victorious. Petro boasts of having created the Women’s Secretariat and for social advances in the areas of health, employment and poverty reduction during his term as mayor.

In 2018, again running for president, Petro was criticized for his friendship with the late Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez. He was accused by the opposition of wanting to turn the country into a Venezuela. He lost the election in the second round to Iván Duque.

Gustavo Petro during the presidential campaign in 2018 — Photo: Reuters/Fred Builes

In an interview with the Colombian newspaper “Semana”, Petro said that nowadays the words right and left are not good definitions of political orientation. He suggests another prism: “the politics of life or the politics of death”.

Within this classification, he places Nicolás Maduro as a “politician of death”. He criticizes the president of Venezuela for not wanting to free the country from dependence on oil. This criticism by Petro makes sense in the electoral context, after all, one of his campaign promises is to invest in cleaner sources of energy.

As for Hugo Chávez, who preceded Maduro in the presidency of Venezuela, his opinion is different. Petro said in that same interview that Chávez “tried to disconnect Venezuela from oil, but failed.” He commented that he shares the vision of the former Venezuelan president and that he intends to get Colombia out of dependence on fossil fuels.

Earlier this year, according to Dinero magazine, Maduro criticized Colombia’s left, calling it a coward. Petro responded, saying that cowards are those who do not embrace democracy.

However, that hasn’t stopped the opposition from continuing to compare him to Maduro, as they did in the previous election. Iván Duque has already made similar criticisms in 2018, when the two were also rivals and Petro lost the position to Duque.

The rivalry between Iván Duque and Gustavo Petro is old. Duque was supported by former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe, who was the subject of corruption allegations when Petro was a senator.

2022 presidential campaign

Despite still being stuck in the image of a guerrilla, Gustavo Petro, now 62, had a more peaceful trajectory in 2022. .9% of votes.

With a government proposal very focused on internal actions in Colombia, in his speeches and interviews Petro does not talk much about other Latin American countries or what the relationship of a Colombia he governed with Brazil would be like. His projects for the Amazon only mention the Colombian portion of the forest.

On the international issue, he cites an interest in producing alternative energy, less dependent on fossil fuels. In an interview with the American magazine “Time”, he mentioned that he would like to see a great union of countries in the fight against global warming and “a transition of Latin America to a decarbonized, productive and technology-based economy”.

Petro won support for his promises to correct the country’s deep income inequality. Including a proposal considered controversial by economists: guaranteeing a minimum pension for the poorest. The problem is where the money would come from. Petro suggests transferring private pension funds to the government fund and using that amount to finance the government project.

But investors have warned that the pension plan and its promise to halt oil projects could put the stability of the country’s economy at risk.