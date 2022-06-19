Who is Rodolfo Hernández, businessman running for president of Colombia | World

Rodolfo Hernández is a right-wing politician who surprised when he arrived in the second round of Colombia’s presidential elections. He grew in the polls in the final stretch, accounting for 27.9% of the votes in the 1st round, against 40.4% for the leftist Gustavo Petro.

The 77-year-old businessman was once mayor of the northeastern city of Bucaramanga and has been compared to Donald Trump. He was supported by Íngrid Betancourt, a politician who was kidnapped by the FARC, who withdrew from the candidacy a week before the vote. Read more below about Íngrid’s support and about the controversies in which Hernandez was involved (video).

Rodolfo Hernández during presidential campaign in Colombia

He launched his candidacy for the presidency with an anti-corruption speech, implying that he already has enough money and that he would not need to steal from the people through embezzlement.

Who is Rodolfo Hernández?

Born in 1945 in the city of Piedecuesta, in northern Colombia, Hernández is a businessman and politician.

Colombian politician Rodolfo Hernández during a conversation with journalists in Bogotá

He built his fortune through construction, mainly selling housing in one of the most critical periods of Colombia’s economy.

His family was responsible for creating a kind of financing program in which the person who joined paid the installments directly to Hernández.

He entered politics as an “outsider”, a person absent from the political milieu who would arrive to change the system.

Scandals, assaults and investigations

Some scandals with Hernández’s name have led to him being investigated by the Colombian Attorney General’s Office. In a 2019 survey, the entrepreneur had 34 open cases.

In 2018, when he was still mayor of Bucaramanga, Hernández assaulted a councilor in front of the cameras. According to him, Jhon Claro would not let him speak and behaved as in a “dictatorship”. At the time, Hernández stood up, hit the councilor on the head and said some words inaudible on the recording.

Following an investigation led by the Attorney General’s Office, Hernández was removed for 3 months and had to pay a fine of 95 million pesos, about R$113,000.

Rodolfo Hernández during a speech to journalists in Bogotá

In the candidate’s best-known controversy, he said live in an interview with RCN radio that he was an Adolf Hitler fan.

“I am a follower of a great German thinker. His name is Adolf Hitler“, said Hernández in 2016.

In 2021, when he started his candidacy, he said that he made a mistake and that he wanted to quote the physicist Albert Einstein.

Ingrig Betancourt with Rodolfo Hernandez, on May 21, 2022

Important political figure in Colombia, Ígrid Betancourt, abdicated her candidacy for the presidency and asked her voters to support Hernández.

This movement was one of the first to drive the increase in the entrepreneur’s popularity and voting intentions.

Íngrid Betancourt is a former hostage of the Colombian armed guerrilla. At the time, she was making political demonstrations, in 2002, when she was kidnapped and held captive. Her release only happened in 2008.

Despite supporting the anti-corruption discourse, Hernández has an open process against him to investigate possible embezzlement.

The case, known as Vitalogic, analyzes irregularities in the contract made to “implement new waste management technologies at the El Carrasco landfill”.

Colombian politician Rodolfo Hernández during a speech with journalists in Bogotá

Hernández defends himself by saying that no peso (local currency) was diverted. In April of this year, at the pretrial hearing, Hernández did not accept accusations such as fraudulent misrepresentation, a contract without complying with legal requirements and an undue interest in entering into contracts, according to the Public Ministry.

The investigation remains open.

Hernández has already shown interest in helping with the process of legalizing marijuana in the country. According to him, Colombia has the best in the world and this production can become a great source of jobs and income.

According to him, if the country continues to develop the situation, cocaine will soon reach the same point.

Rodolfo Hernández supporters group

A custom of Hernández’s supporters is to dress in shirts from the Colombian national football team.

On the other hand, Hernández is an advocate of dissolving the national sports federation, since, according to him, the entity is a “circus full of thieves and scoundrels”.