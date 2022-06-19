Why do some people feel nauseous and sick after exercising?

Adam Taylor

The Conversation*

6 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Feeling nauseous or nauseous after a workout is usually not a cause for concern — there are good explanations for this.

Many people exercise to feel better. But while some are ecstatic after a workout, unfortunately others leave the gym feeling nauseous.

Although the discomfort is usually only temporary, it can still be uncomfortable.

Fortunately, there are some good explanations as to why this might be happening — so if this is your case, there’s probably nothing to worry about.

When we exercise, there is an increase in blood flow to the working muscles, brain, lungs and heart.

This increase in blood flow is driven by the sympathetic part of the autonomic nervous system (which helps regulate all of our involuntary body responses such as heart rate, blood pressure and digestion).

And it does this by dilating the arteries so they can carry more blood to these tissues.

But the sympathetic nervous system, which normally activates our “fight or flight” mechanism, simultaneously narrows the blood vessels that enter our gastrointestinal system (like our stomach) during a strenuous workout by up to 80%.

And it does this because there is a limited amount of blood in the body, and the increased demand for oxygen by some tissues can only be met by changing the amount of blood that goes to other tissues.

This means that the blood supply can be reduced in areas that are not in need of as much oxygen at that time. This may be the case whether or not you’ve eaten recently.

But let’s say you ate a meal before going to the gym or running.

When we eat, food expands our stomach, resulting in the release of acids and enzymes needed to digest food.

The stomach muscles also become more active during digestion, leading to an increased demand for oxygen and blood flow to the stomach and other gastrointestinal tissues.

A different part of the autonomic nervous system causes blood flow to increase to gastrointestinal structures when they need to be active.

The significant conflict of different tissues in the body, all of which require oxygen, may be one of the reasons why the feeling of nausea appears during or after an exercise session.

The body has to adapt blood flow to tissues as demand changes.

So when we exercise, blood needs to go to the muscles, heart, lungs and brain, which means blood flow is reduced to less active tissues like the gastrointestinal tract — even as we are digesting our dinner.

When blood flow is reduced in this area, it triggers our intestinal nerves, which subsequently causes a feeling of nausea.

In addition, the stomach and other abdominal organs can also be compressed during exercise, which can further contribute to the feeling of nausea.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Evidence Suggests Endurance Sports Can Be Bad for the Stomach

This is a common issue with the squat, as the heart rate and tissue oxygen demand increase, so the body draws greater volumes of air into the lungs.

This then causes the diaphragm (under the ribs) to press harder on the abdominal organs.

Other muscles—such as those in the abdominal wall—also help, squeezing the abdominal organs even tighter with each breath.

This can result in significant nausea and even vomiting — even on an empty stomach.

Some evidence even suggests that exercise, particularly long-distance running and other resistance training, can damage the lining of the stomach — likely due to decreased blood flow and oxygen available to the organ.

This would also cause nausea. And, in extreme circumstances, it can result in bleeding from the stomach lining, particularly in endurance and long-distance athletes.

when to eat

If you exercise immediately or within an hour of eating, you are more likely to experience nausea — regardless of exercise level or training intensity.

It takes approximately two hours for solid food to be broken down by the stomach and enter the small intestine; so if you feel nauseous after exercise, it may be best to wait at least two hours after a meal.

What you eat before your workout can also determine whether you feel nauseous.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Protein supplements tend to be digested more slowly

Foods high in fiber, fatty and even high in protein are all linked to an increased likelihood of nausea after physical activity.

Protein supplements, particularly whey or shakes, are also more slowly digested. This is likely to contribute to nausea during exercise as the stomach tries to digest them.

Certain fats, particularly saturated fats, can induce nausea differently — animal models show that they irritate and damage the lining of the gastrointestinal tract, which activates nerves in the lining of the stomach that connect to the so-called vomiting center (located in the medulla) in the brain .

Drinking sports drinks or other high-carb drinks (such as juices, energy drinks, and sodas) is also linked to motion sickness during and after exercise.

It could be because these drinks are digested very slowly and stay in the stomach longer than others.

If you often feel nauseous after exercising, there are a few things you can do. First, change or reduce your usual workout and slowly increase the intensity.

The longer the workout, the more blood is consistently drawn from the stomach.

Make sure you drink enough water before and after exercise, as either too little or too much water can cause nausea for different reasons.

In terms of eating, avoid eating two hours early and choose the right foods — like high-quality carbs (like bananas or sweet potatoes) and protein, as well as unsaturated fats (like nuts).

Not only will these foods fuel the body, they won’t be as difficult to digest as others.

*Adam Taylor is Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University, UK.

This article was originally published on the academic news site The Conversation and republished here under a Creative Commons license. Read the original version here (in English).