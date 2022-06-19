Why eat 49 pistachios a day?

Not one more, not one less, exactly 49 pistachios a day is what the American Heart Association recommends — the biggest cardiology benchmark in the U.S. — to take advantage of this fruit’s heart-healthy benefits.

Furthermore, they include it among the best foods for a weight loss diet due to its high satiating power (always consumed in moderation, of course).



Among its many benefits, we highlight some reasons why you should include it in your diet starting today :

As we said, it is ideal to include in the slimming diet as a lunch healthy ; as they help control weight due to their satiating effect . The recommended amount is 30 grams per day (ie 49 units), which represents a contribution of around 130 kilocalories.

It is a staple food that is part of the nutritional pyramid of the Mediterranean diet due to the amount of benefits that its consumption brings to the body.

Due to their high fiber content, they are a food that helps to prevent constipation .

It has proven effects on cardiovascular disease prevention ; as it is rich in monounsaturated fats that lower cholesterol levels.

They contain vitamins, especially vitamin E and some B vitamins, minerals and other phytonutrients with antioxidant properties ; which, among other things, help with skin aging.

They reduce stress thanks to their potassium and magnesium content.

Its contribution in phosphorus makes pistachios an essential food for good oral health.

Now there’s no excuse not to eat 49 pistachios a day!

