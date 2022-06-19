Why eat 49 pistachios a day?

Not one more, not one less, exactly 49 pistachios a day is what the American Heart Association recommends — the biggest cardiology benchmark in the U.S. — to take advantage of this fruit’s heart-healthy benefits.
Furthermore, they include it among the best foods for a weight loss diet due to its high satiating power (always consumed in moderation, of course).
benefits of fruits: Eat these fruits before bed
Among its many benefits, we highlight some reasons why you should include it in your diet starting today :
- As we said, it is ideal to include in the slimming diet as a lunch healthy ; as they help control weight due to their satiating effect . The recommended amount is 30 grams per day (ie 49 units), which represents a contribution of around 130 kilocalories.
- It is a staple food that is part of the nutritional pyramid of the Mediterranean diet due to the amount of benefits that its consumption brings to the body.
- Due to their high fiber content, they are a food that helps to prevent constipation .
- It has proven effects on cardiovascular disease prevention ; as it is rich in monounsaturated fats that lower cholesterol levels.
- They contain vitamins, especially vitamin E and some B vitamins, minerals and other phytonutrients with antioxidant properties ; which, among other things, help with skin aging.
- They reduce stress thanks to their potassium and magnesium content.
- Its contribution in phosphorus makes pistachios an essential food for good oral health.
Now there’s no excuse not to eat 49 pistachios a day!
