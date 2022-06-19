Why there is a fossil fuel ‘gold fever’ in the world despite climate change

  • Angel Bermúdez (@angelbermudez)
  • BBC News World

Cargo ship transports LNG

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Liquefied natural gas can be transported by ship – and is one of the alternatives used by European countries to replace Russian gas

Some of the commitments made by almost two hundred leaders during the last Climate Summit – COP26, held in November 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland – to combat climate change are at risk in the face of the war in Ukraine.

These include updating greenhouse gas emission reduction targets by 2022 and phasing out subsidies that artificially reduce the cost of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas.

A report published last week on the impact of the conflict caused by the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory in the fight against climate change points to the existence of a kind of global “gold fever” for the construction of infrastructure for the production, transport and processing of fossil fuels. , in particular liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The document was prepared by the Climate Action Tracker (CAT), an independent project that monitors government actions to tackle climate change and puts them in context with the objective established by the Paris agreement to “keep warming well below 2 °C and make efforts to limit warming to 1.5 °C”.

