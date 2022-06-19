With embezzlement, Flamengo discloses related for the game against Atltico

photo: Divulgao/Flamengo Marinho is on the list of related and can face Galo this Sunday

Coach Dorival Jnior listed 23 players for the duel against Atltico, this Sunday, at 4 pm, in Mineiro, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Rubro-Negro doesn’t have Bruno Henrique and David Luiz, who are on medical leave, and Isla, who is negotiating the termination of his contract with the club.

In the late afternoon of this Thursday (16), Flamengo confirmed, via Twitter, the injuries of both players. In pain, the athletes were substituted in the first half of Rubro-Negro’s victory over Cuiab, at Maracan, last Wednesday (15th).

“The athlete Bruno Henrique underwent an image exam that found a multi-ligament lesion in his right knee. Due to the intense joint effusion and recent inflammatory process, the attacker will undergo a new exam in the next week to define whether the treatment will be surgical or conservative”, he published. the carioca club, completing.

“The athlete David Luiz was diagnosed with edema in the posterior muscle of the right thigh. The two started treatment, this Thursday (16), at CT Ninho do Urubu”, completed Fla.

The game against Flamengo is crucial for Atltico’s ambitions in the Brazilian Championship and also for the future of coach “El Turco” Mohamed in charge of Alvinegro. The Argentinian is under pressure, as Galo has been without a win for four games and has fallen from runner-up to sixth place in the national competition, with 18 points – seven behind leader Palmeiras.

The Mineiro will receive an excellent public. All tickets made available by Atltico were sold.