With Fagner, Corinthians finalizes preparation to face Goiás; see probable lineup

O Corinthians ended, on Saturday afternoon, at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava, the preparation to face Goiás, in a game that takes place this Sunday, at Neo Química Arena. As happened against Athletico-PR, there was no disclosure of the list of related parties or update of the medical department, only the revelation that Fagner will be at Vítor Pereira’s disposal.

In an interview with Flávio Ortega, from the alvinegra communication team, the right-back said that he has been training for a week and a half with his teammates and that it is necessary to be careful. Given this, he can win minutes, but not be a starter.

A probable Timão lineup has: Cassius; Rafael Ramos (Fagner), Gil (Robson), Raul and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Du and Renato (Giuliano); Mantuan, William and Roger Guedes.

Regarding activities, in Field 1, the players performed the warm-up and, then, in Field 2, coach Vítor Pereira promoted tactical work. Then there was ball possession activity, offensive movement and, finally, set pieces with an eye on tomorrow’s match.

After training, the delegation remained concentrated at the Hotel Gildásio Miranda, which is located inside the CT, where it will stay until the departure of the match.

After the 1-1 draw against Hurricane, Vítor Pereira spoke briefly about the situation of the injured. Therefore, some players remain doubtful for the match: João Victor (ankle sprain); João Pedro and Gustavo Silva (tested positive for covid-19 and did not have an updated picture); Luan (has not been listed) and Júnior Moraes (allergic condition). Maycon and Paulinho are out of the engagement, as is Roni, suspended.

Corinthians welcomes Goiás this Sunday, from 4 pm (Brasília time), at Neo Química Arena, in a match valid for the 13th round of the Brasileirão.

With the result achieved in Curitiba, on Wednesday, Timão remained in second position, with 22 points. Palmeiras is in the lead, with three points more.

