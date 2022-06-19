Without Zé Rafael, Abel Ferreira wins a doubt for Choque-Rei; see options

O palm trees will have a lack of weight for the match against Sao Paulo, this Monday, at 8 pm (Brasília), in Morumbi. In a duel valid for the 13th round of the Brazilian championshipcoach Abel Ferreira will not count on Zé Rafael, who received the third yellow card against Atlético-GO and will serve suspension in front of the rival.

With that, the fight for a spot in the midfield of Palmeiras grows. In the starting lineup, Zé Rafael plays a very important role to balance the team and make the team work as a whole. Active in marking, shirt 8 participates well in defensive moments and, when retaking possession of the ball, begins the construction of plays, linking defense to attack.

However, a differential of Zé Rafael is precisely the arrival in the opponent’s area. In all, the midfielder has seven goals and three assists in 32 games this season, consolidating himself as an important “secret weapon” for Abel Ferreira’s team.

In this way, an ideal substitute must have the ability to mark, in addition to supporting the attack well and, above all, having intensity. Thus, a strong candidate is Gabriel Menino.

Despite having a less marker and more creative profile, Palmeiras’ number 25 received opportunities in Danilo’s absence and showed improvement in his aspect. Thus, Menino can be a good option, precisely because of its ability to add to the creation and arrive well in the attacking field to help the team in the offensive moments of the match.

Another factor that supports Menino no Choque-Rei is precisely the partnership with Danilo, both revealed in the Palmeiras base. With the presence of shirt 28, Gabriel Menino would have greater freedom.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

Atuesta is another option

In addition to Menino, another option that would not change the game plan is Atuesta. The Colombian is back in the team after defending his national team and has been on the field since his return, against Atlético-GO. However, the player has neither the intensity nor the marking as his strengths, in addition to having lost space in the team for not yet having shown good performances.

Atuesta has been criticized by the Palmeiras fans and has been entering the second stage of Palmeiras’ matches, gaining a few minutes.

Another name that works in the same position as Zé Rafael is the youngster from the base Fabinho. The athlete, however, should not be the replacement for shirt 8 precisely because of his little experience as a professional and the weight of the game, a classic against São Paulo.

Leave your comment