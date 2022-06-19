Woman is missing two teeth and has lip brake sewn after mistake in clinic in Baixada Santista

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on Woman is missing two teeth and has lip brake sewn after mistake in clinic in Baixada Santista 7 Views

A resident of Cubatão has been living a nightmare for the past four months. Andressa Lucena Paes Hailer de Souza, pedagogue and artisan, had two broken teeth and her labial frenulum torn and sewn incorrectly while undergoing implant surgery at a clinic in Vila Nova, Cubatão.


“I had the surgery on February 23. Since then, I have been unable to work because of the pain and appearance. I don’t recognize myself,” he explained in an interview with The Tribune.


Andressa also explains that, since what happened, she has returned to the clinic at least once a week, in order to make a deal to repair the damage. However, the attempts came to nothing. “I feel humiliated and harmed in many ways. I ended up traumatized and now I’m afraid of the dentist”.


After unsuccessful attempts to talk to the clinic, the pedagogue looked for another dentist to repair the errors, and will perform the first procedure on the 28th. .


The report contacted the clinic, but did not receive a response until the publication of this article.


About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

RP supplements agreement between Santa Casa and government to maintain 212 SUS beds

The Municipal Health Department had to put R$ 2 million to avoid breaking the contract …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved