Xbox Game Pass, June 2022: 6 games already confirmed in the second half of the month

Xbox Game Pass has not yet revealed its official catalog for the second half of June 2022, but there are already 6 games confirmed for this periodbetween those already launched and those announced previously, so we can, in the meantime, make a first overview.

Usually, the official update from Microsoft arrives around the middle of the month, communicating the next games and respective dates for the last weeks of the month in question, but the official communications are making us wait. Also from Xbox & Bethesda Showcase there were no particular surprises with connected “shadow drop”, as the announcements concerned titles further back in time.

Anyway, these are the games that we already know to be expected in the second half of June 2022:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – 16th of June

– 16th of June omori – 17th of June

– 17th of June Shadowrun Trilogy – June 21th

– June 21th Total War: Three Kingdoms – June 21th

– June 21th Naraka Bladepoint – June 22

– June 22 fifa 22 – the 23rd of June

These are the ones we’ve had the opportunity to see or learn about based on previous announcements, but there should be more on the way, so we’re awaiting official communications from Microsoft. At this time, the announcement about the second half of June 2022 games is likely to take place on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, based on what has also been seen in previous cases.

Among the new games, we’ve already seen Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge hit launch on May 16, while Omori was a total surprise, already available to the back catalogue. The others have already been announced in the last few days.