Neymar spoke this afternoon (18) about the departure of Lucas Crispim, from Fortaleza. The star of the Brazilian team complained about the attitude taken by Leão do Pici, who punished the midfielder, who is the ex-boyfriend of his sister Rafaella Santos, after he celebrated his birthday last night.

“Did you miss it? You can’t celebrate the birthday of your grandmother, son, wife and especially yours. Being an athlete is not easy”, he posted. “You can only be happy after your career is over, what madness”, he added.

Being an athlete is not easy “you can only be happy after your career ends, how crazy” — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 18, 2022

The celebration took place hours after the athlete was attacked at Pinto Martins International Airport, yesterday afternoon. As the invitation to the party had ‘leaked’, the player even considered canceling, but changed his mind. Some involved in the confusion sang “Lucas Crispim, I’ll tell you, your party won’t happen”.

Crispim, like Neymar, is also trained at Santos’ base. The two have been friends since the time they played in the youth categories of Peixe.

The Tricolor occupies the bottom of the Brasileirão, with only seven points gained in 12 rounds. The team’s next match will be this Sunday (19), at 6 pm, against América-MG at Castelão.