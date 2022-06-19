Zé Roberto pushes away discouragement after the fall and focuses on Serbia: “It’s a lesson” | volleyball

From the fall, learning. After two victories in Brasilia, the Brazilian team saw its evolution interrupted with the defeat to Italy on Saturday afternoon. But, in the midst of the team’s renewal process, José Roberto Guimarães tries to avoid any discouragement. This Sunday, Brazil returns to the court for the League of Nations against Serbia, at 10 am. TV Globo, within Esporte Espetacular, and sportv2 broadcast the match live. O ge tracks everything in real time.

The biggest mission, says Zé Roberto, is to assimilate the fall in such a short time. This Sunday’s rival, Serbia is a direct rival in the fight for classification towards the final phase of the League. Therefore, the coach hopes that the team can understand the mistakes of the defeat.

1 of 2 Zé Roberto regrets during a match against Italy — Photo: André Coelho/FIVB Zé Roberto regrets during a match against Italy – Photo: André Coelho/FIVB

– Get discouraged, you can’t. Never. We have 12 hours to ponder this defeat and turn the page. We have to think about Serbia. This defeat remains as a lesson and learning of how we have to do it. We have to study our mistakes and our successes. But mostly our mistakes. And start thinking about our next opponent. We need to assimilate our defeat soon. It’s a game at 10 am, against a team that is directly fighting us.

The League of Nations is the first stage of the selection renewal process. So far, five wins and two losses. Against Italy, there were 26 errors. An alert for upcoming matches.

2 of 2 Brazilian block did not work against Italy — Photo: Wander Roberto/Inovafoto/CBV Brazilian block did not work against Italy — Photo: Wander Roberto/Inovafoto/CBV

– I think that’s it. It’s understanding these moments, how the game is, especially in the defensive system. It was our Achilles heel.

Best moments: Italy 3 x 1 Brazil, for the Women’s Volleyball Nations League

Highlighted in some moments of the League so far, the block did not work against the Italians either. Paola Egonu, main rival striker, left the court with 22 points – 20 for attack and two for blocking. For Zé Roberto, there was a lack of marking.