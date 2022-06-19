Zez Di Camargo talks about his ex, Zilu Godoi: ‘my family’ – Celebrities

Zez Di Camargo and Zilu Godoi (Photo: Reproduction/YouTube) (Photo: Reproduction / Internet)

Singer Zez Di Camargo59 years old, opened her heart andspoke about the post-separation process of socialite Zilu Godoi, 62, while participating in the program Faust in the Bandthis Friday (17).

On the occasion, the sertanejo was questioned by the presenter about his conduct through the termination, and gave his opinion on the relationship with his ex-wifeto whom he was married for 32 years. ‘What I do not accept saying that when a marriage ends, they say that the couple destroyed the family. At the! The family will always existhe said.

‘my family’

‘The mother of my children will always be my family, she is no longer my wife, but my family. In these moments, the family is even stronger, because it needs to be more together. The family for me is the most important institution in the life of human beings. Why don’t everyone live well?’said Zez Di Camargo, who is currently engaged to influencer and fitness muse Graciele Lacerda.

Zilu and Zez Di Camargo have been married since 1982, and legally divorced in 2014.. During their union, they became parents to camilla, Igorand Vanessa – the last one, announced the end of her marriage with businessman Marcos Buiaz at the end of last month, after 17 years together.

SEE MORE: Zez Di Camargo opens up about the end of Wanessa Camargo’s marriage: ‘I want the best for everyone’

The post Zez Di Camargo talks about his ex, Zilu Godoi: ‘my family’ first appeared on Observatório dos Famosos.