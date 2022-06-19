Zico reveals that he was almost a rival to Flamengo and says why he is not sure he could play for the club today

The greatest idol in Flamengo’s history had the chance to play in one of the rivals of the Rio de Janeiro club before exploding in the red and black

Ever wonder Zico without being with the shirt Flamengo in Brazilian football? Because this possibility existed long before Galinho exploded and became the biggest name that has defended the red-black colors of all times.

In an interview with Charla PodcastZico says that, before playing for Flamengo, had everything set to work in América-RJ next to his brother, Edu. But the trip to the red-black was to satisfy a father’s wish.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now.

“I played a lot for him (father), because of Flamengo. I asked to try to go to Flamengo, I had everything set to play for América. I had already played a game for América, I was going to train there with my brother. I asked to take a test there (at Flamengo) and I passed”, said Zico.

Galinho de Quintino had two spells at Flamengo, between 1971 and 1989. In total, scored 508 goals in 730 matches and conquered 13 titlesincluding four editions of the Brazilian championshipone CONMEBOL Libertadores it is a Interclub World Cup.

All this makes Zico the greatest idol in Flamengo’s history, but the star himself says he’s not sure if he would play at the club’s current moment. Not for lack of quality, but for the physical issue.

“Today I would have a lot of doubt if I would be approved. He was skinny, skeletal (laughs)”, jokes Zico.