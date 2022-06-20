natural remedies may not be the first thing you turn to face pains and discomforts. Perhaps you prefer over-the-counter medications for a quick fix, so you might be surprised at how many non-drug workarounds there are.

+ Get rid of headaches with 5 scientifically proven natural remedies















+ Learn about a shocking habit that can favor abdominal fat

While natural solutions don’t always work for everyone when it comes to natural pain relief, you can try different methods to find what works best for you. Check out 10 options with information from “Woman & Home”.

10 natural remedies to get rid of pain and discomfort

1 — Magnesium bath

A warm bath can help relieve tension and cramps, sometimes almost instantly. It floods sore muscles with oxygen, eliminating pain naturally.

+ Suffer from severe colic? Learn why and how to relieve pain with natural supplements

Add a handful of bath salts magnesium or magnesium flakes to your bathtub to promote muscle relaxation. “The mineral activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which promotes feelings of calm and relaxation”, explains the nutritionist Kim Pearson.

2 — Clove oil

A great natural remedy for toothache and the clove oil. According to a study by the British Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons published in The British Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, rubbing some of the ingredient on sore gums is more effective than other pain relievers. “It temporarily numbs the nerves,” explains pharmacist Sid Dajani.

+ Home remedies to relieve toothache, according to experts

3 — Ginger and Turmeric Tea

Ginger and Turmeric Tea ingested daily can be one of the best natural remedies to relieve pain. According to a study by the Miami Veterans Affairs Medical Center (USA) and the University of Miami, ginger is believed to be as effective as ibuprofen for pain relief from some conditions, such as knee osteoarthritis, without side effects like stomach ulcers and heartburn. Meanwhile, turmeric provides anti-inflammatory properties.

To prepare, mix a cup of boiling water with half a teaspoon of ground ginger and half a teaspoon of ground turmeric. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes and strain.

4 — Sex

According to neurologists from the University of Munster in Germany, more than half of people suffering from migraine reported improvement in symptoms with sex. The study also found that one in five people experienced complete relief after intimacy.

+ Sex can rejuvenate and improve memory, studies conclude

5 — Laughter

“Laughter can lessen the cortisol and trigger endorphinsthe body’s natural chemicals for the welfare” says Rebecca Kelly, founder of Haelan Therapy. “Laughter cannot take away the pain, but it can lessen its intensity.”

In that sense, the teacher yoga Sarah Highfield recommends the following exercise: “Fake a smile or think of a funny moment to start with, then let out a giggle, before bursting into laughter. Try making silly laughing sounds. Some people find that closing their eyes helps, so they can visualize a funny moment and feel the laughter and spirit building inside.”

6 — Alternate hot and cold compress

If you are looking for natural remedies for the treatment of back pain like lower back pain, the physiotherapist Tim Allardyce suggests using heat and ice together to reduce symptoms.

“Wrap a packet of frozen peas in a thin towel and place it on the sore spot for five minutes. Remove it and place a cloth-wrapped hot water bottle over the area for five minutes and repeat with ice. Do this until the pain stops.”

7 — Practice ‘mindfulness’

Known as “The Mindful Nurse”, Nikki Harman teaches her patients techniques that change the perception of pain. “Within four to five days of doing them, most people find that the pain subsides,” she says. Try it:

Correct breathing: “When we are in pain, we breathe shallowly, but this increases the levels of pain. stress hormones that make the pain worse,” he explains. “Instead, slow down and deepen your breathing. As you inhale, expand your belly, and as you exhale, push it back in.”

Imagine your pain as something physical: It can be a cartoon character, a shape or just a color. Then, as you breathe, visualize something destroying that image.

+ Learn to reduce anxiety with these 9 ‘mindfulness’ practices

8 — Adjust your sleeping position

If your back pain at night interferes with your sleep, adjusting your sleeping position can help. If you sleep on your side, place a pillow between your knees to prevent your lower spine from twisting. Back sleepers should place a pillow under their knees and a small rolled towel under their backs, and front sleepers should reduce tension by placing a pillow under their pelvis and lower abdomen.

9 – Avoid some vegetables

Tomatoes, eggplant and peppers can increase pain in some people as they contain the chemical alkaloid solanine.

If you’re experiencing aches and pains, try eliminating them from your diet for two weeks to test their sensitivity. If the pain subsides, start eating them gradually again and see if it increases. If it doesn’t increase, continue eating them normally.

10 — Do yoga

Practicing yoga can help reduce back pain, and you can do it in the comfort of your own home using videos from the internet.

Not sure which is best when it comes to yoga or pilates? That depends on what you want to achieve with your practice — a mindfulness in yoga or rehabilitation through movements focused on the core in pilates?

Whichever you prefer, both are natural remedies that can help improve your flexibility, mobility, and strength. core. Together, they will help reduce and prevent recurring back pain. For a no-equipment stretch, try a simple hip raise to help relieve tension in your back.

1: Lie on your back, knees bent, feet hip-distance apart and a few inches away from your buttocks;

two: Extend your neck, chin on your chest and rest your head, keep your arms straight at your sides, palms down;

3: Take a few breaths and as you inhale, lift your pelvis off the floor and lift your hips, lifting your spine off the floor. There should be a straight diagonal line from shoulders to knees;

4: As you exhale, curl your butt back to the floor. Repeat 10 times.