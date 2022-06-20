10 ‘zero’ calorie foods that take care of your health

Have you ever heard of ‘zero’ calorie foods? It’s what nutrition experts call it of natural ‘fat burners’, which we have already mentioned here on occasion.

But what does it mean that they contain negative calories? They are so called because, when they are metabolized, they require a higher energy expenditure than the fat they supply and, therefore, do not count in the total daily calories ingested; what makes these foods good allies in case of overweight and people with metabolism problems.



In addition, they are rich in vitamins, antioxidants and provide us with fiber; therefore they must be present if we want to have a healthy and natural diet, because consuming them daily is a omen of well-being.

Some of these ‘zero’ calorie foods:

Vegetables soup . With broccoli, celery, cabbage and tomato. very healthy A real bomb against hunger and pounds.

Salmon and swordfish. More benefits for oily fish, indicated in most diets, due to its high content of Omega 3 and its protein value. they don’t get fat

Egg yolk. The egg has lost its bad reputation over time. Contains all fat-soluble vitamins and all essential fatty acids. Which means it’s a very complete nutrient.

avocados Rich in fiber, healthy fat and packed with vitamins and micronutrients. Before they were also considered bad for cholesterol. They are now known to produce HDL cholesterol, which removes fat from artery walls.

Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and other berries. They are rich in vitamins and antioxidants, as well as fiber, an element that controls our insulin levels, keeping sugar and fat in check.

Nuts and almonds, among other nuts. The former reduce cholesterol levels and, in addition, produce the effect of a feeling of satiety. They are also high in fiber and fat, but they are called “good fat”.

Lemon and grapefruit. A juice or a splash on your salads will effortlessly help you burn fat faster, due to their high concentration of vitamin C. In addition, they are rich in purifying pectin.

Radish. In sauces, creams and salads. Very rich in fiber and, above all, in water. It makes you feel full and your caloric intake is nil.

Pepper and pepper. Spicy kills immature fat cells, according to recent studies. Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants.

Apple vinegar. It also contains pectin and is therefore purifying. It has vitamins A and B and is rich in minerals and fatty acids.

