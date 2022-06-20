2 months earlier, Univaja warned Funai about Amarildo

Univaja (União dos Povos Indígenas do Vale do Javari) alerted Funai (Fundação Nacional do Índio) about an alleged illegal fishing scheme in an indigenous area possibly coordinated by Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as Pelado, two months before the deaths of the indigenist. Bruno Araújo Pereira and the British journalist Dom Phillips.

The fisherman Amarildo, according to the police, confessed to killing the pair, who worked for indigenous causes in Vale do Javari (AM). According to information shown on TV Globo’s Fantástico program, the alleged scheme involved six other people, who fished in smaller boats and supplied Amarildo’s larger boat.

The report showed that Bruno had reported being threatened by people from the area, which is also marked by violence and drug trafficking.

The investigation by the PF (Federal Police), which is leading the case, explores possible relationships between fishermen and traffickers, some from other countries, such as Colombia. The ties have not yet been confirmed.

Image: Art/UOL

PF suspects eight people

Today, the PF said that the number of suspects investigated for the deaths of Bruno and Dom, which occurred earlier this month, has risen to eight. According to the authority, five more men were identified who would have helped to bury the bodies of the duo, but their names have not yet been revealed.

So far, three suspects have been detained by police. The first is Amarildo, who was arrested in the act on the 7th, for possession of restricted-use ammunition. Afterwards, he confessed and gave details of the crime dynamics involving Bruno and Dom.

The second suspect arrested is fisherman Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, Amarildo’s brother and known as Dos Santos, arrested on the 14th. He denied having participated in the crime.

The third, Jeferson da Silva Lima, known as Pelado da Dinha, surrendered to the authorities around 6 am yesterday, after learning from his family that the police were looking for him. He is named as someone who directly participated in the double homicide and helped in the concealment of the bodies.

The PF rules out that there is a mastermind or a criminal organization behind the deaths, which is refuted by Univaja: “The competent authorities, responsible for the protection of territory and our lives, have ignored our complaints, minimizing the damages, even after the murders of our partners, Pereira and Phillips”.

Who are the victims?

Dom was a correspondent for The Guardian newspaper. A British man, he came to Brazil in 2007 and traveled frequently to the Amazon to report on the environmental crisis and its consequences for indigenous communities and their lands.

The journalist met Bruno in 2018, during a report for the Guardian. The pair were part of a 17-day expedition through the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land, one of the largest concentrations of isolated indigenous people in the world. The common interest brought the pair together.

Bruno, a licensed servant of Funai (Fundação Nacional do Índio), was known as a defender of indigenous peoples and active in the inspection of invaders, such as prospectors, fishermen and loggers. In an interview with UOL, indigenous leader Manoel Chorimpa stated that the indigenist was concerned about the death threats he had been suffering.