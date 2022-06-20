5 home remedies to restore the original yellow nail color

Nails should be neutral in color, usually between white and pink. At least that’s what you’d expect to see in the hands of a healthy person. However, some problems turn the nails yellow, such as smoking, infections and other diseases.
Discover 5 home remedies to fight yellow nails:
1 – Use Vick VapoRub
You can lighten the color of yellow nails using Vick’s VapoRub, famous for its expectorant action. The gel can also be used for this aesthetic purpose:
- – Rub a little vick on the yellow nails;
- – Leave it on overnight;
- – Repeat the process for a few days until you see the result.
2 – Hydrogen peroxide with sodium bicarbonate
Mix 6 drops of hydrogen peroxide to 5g, or a teaspoon, of baking soda. Make a paste, dilute it in warm water and soak your nails in the solution for about 5 minutes daily, until the symptoms improve.
3 – Oregano oil against yellow nails
Another efficient solution to recover yellow nails is to use oregano oil as follows:
- Mix 5 drops of the oil with 1 teaspoon of olive oil;
- Rub the mixture onto yellow nails every night before bed.
4 – Use Vitamin E with Coconut Oil
A very efficient way to recover nails that have turned yellow is to mix vitamin E with coconut oil.
- Mix 1 capsule of vitamins E with 1 teaspoon of coconut oil;
- Apply the oil to your nails twice a day for a few weeks to get the best possible result.
5 – Yellow nails? Use tea tree oil
Perhaps this is one of the most traditional formulas to combat the appearance of yellow nails.
Just mix a spoon of coconut oil with 3 drops of tea tree essential oil. Gently apply the product to yellowed nails and let it act without rinsing. Ideally, repeat the process twice a day.
If your nails have turned yellow, remember to see a doctor or specialist to find out what the cause of the change is.