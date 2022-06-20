5 stocks to seek profits of up to 63% later this week, according to Terra – Money Times

THE Land Investments maintained the same indications in its recommended wallet weekly of actions Pfor the period from 20th to 24th of June.

The portfolio consists of Sum group (SUM3), with an upside potential of 63%; suzano (SUZB3), with 17%; dexco (DXCO3), 56%; Itaúsa (ITSA4), 20%; and Usiminas (USIM5), 52%.

Despite the negative performance in the last week, between June 13th and 17th, with a drop of 3.83%, the broker’s portfolio was above its reference index, the Ibovespa (IBOV), which depreciated by 4%.

In the period, the papers that most pulled the portfolio to the red side were Usiminas and Dexco, which fell by 5.76% and 4.30%, respectively.

In the last 12 months, Terra’s portfolio increased by 4.13%, while the Ibovespa had a negative return of 20.97%.

Here are Earth’s recommendations for this week:

Company ticker Goals Weight Sum group SUM3 BRL 16.00/16.50 20% suzano SUZB3 BRL 57.30/59.00 20% dexco DXCO3 BRL 15.20/16.00 20% Itaúsa ITSA4 BRL 10.00/10.60 20% Usiminas USIM5 BRL 13.50/14.20 20%

Disclaimer

The Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.

