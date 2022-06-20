5 stocks to seek profits of up to 63% later this week, according to Terra – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on 5 stocks to seek profits of up to 63% later this week, according to Terra – Money Times 3 Views

actions
Terra elects 5 stocks to invest in this week (Image: arturmarciniecphotos)

THE Land Investments maintained the same indications in its recommended wallet weekly of actions Pfor the period from 20th to 24th of June.

The portfolio consists of Sum group (SUM3), with an upside potential of 63%; suzano (SUZB3), with 17%; dexco (DXCO3), 56%; Itaúsa (ITSA4), 20%; and Usiminas (USIM5), 52%.

Despite the negative performance in the last week, between June 13th and 17th, with a drop of 3.83%, the broker’s portfolio was above its reference index, the Ibovespa (IBOV), which depreciated by 4%.

In the period, the papers that most pulled the portfolio to the red side were Usiminas and Dexco, which fell by 5.76% and 4.30%, respectively.

In the last 12 months, Terra’s portfolio increased by 4.13%, while the Ibovespa had a negative return of 20.97%.

Here are Earth’s recommendations for this week:

CompanytickerGoalsWeight
Sum groupSUM3BRL 16.00/16.5020%
suzanoSUZB3BRL 57.30/59.0020%
dexcoDXCO3BRL 15.20/16.0020%
ItaúsaITSA4BRL 10.00/10.6020%
UsiminasUSIM5BRL 13.50/14.2020%

Disclaimer

The Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.

Join our Telegram!

Join the Money Times group on Telegram. You access the news in real time and can still participate in discussions related to the main topics in Brazil and the world. Join our group on Telegram now!

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Market prepares for ‘crypto winter’, with recession fears in rich countries

The firmer stance of the central banks of rich countries in the fight against inflationwith …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved