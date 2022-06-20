9 of the 11 Eletrobras directors resign

They say they want to make room for new shareholders to choose the composition of the Board after privatization.

Eletrobras reported on Saturday (June 18, 2022) that it had received a resignation letter from 9 of the 11 members of the company’s Board of Directors. According to the board members’ text, the exit aims to enable new shareholders to choose a composition “adherent to its current legal and shareholder reality”.

In the last week, the federal government privatized Eletrobras for R$ 33.7 billion.

“It remains evident that it is now up to this Board of Directors, after profound and effective contributions to the process [de privatização]to enable the new corporate structure –defined without the figure of a controlling shareholder– to form a new collegiate”, said the 9 counselors. Here’s the intact Eletrobras communiqué and resignation letter (334 KB).

Will leave the following positions:

Ruy Schneider;

Marcelo de Siqueira Freitas;

Bruno Eustaquio de Carvalho;

Ana Carolina Marinho;

Jeronimo Antunes;

Ana Silvia Corso;

Felipe Villela Dias;

Daniel Alves Ferreira;

Rodrigo Limp.

Limp, the company’s current president, presented his resignation only for the position of board member.

In the resignation letter, the directors said that the privatization of the company “will bring new opportunities for investment and expansion of its activities”. They declared that the decision to leave the Council “this is a good corporate governance and social justice practice, which the current directors are proud to fulfill.”.

According to the company’s material fact, Eletrobras’ Board of Directors is composed of 11 members. One of the positions was already vacant before Saturday’s announcement.

“In addition, one of the vacancies is occupied by representatives of the Company’s employees, who have a separate election process, in accordance with the Company’s Bylaws, and who have not resigned.,” the company said.

The 9 members remain in their positions until the election of their substitutes, which will take place at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Eletrobras did not say when the meeting will be held.